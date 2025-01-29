  • home icon
  Minecraft reveals free Hello Kitty Lantern headgear

Minecraft reveals free Hello Kitty Lantern headgear

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jan 29, 2025 08:42 GMT
Minecraft free Hello Kitty Lantern headgear
Minecraft is giving away a free Hello Kitty Lantern headgear (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang is giving away the Hello Kitty Lantern headwear in Minecraft for free as part of the ongoing Lunar Year celebrations. The developers are known to celebrate major calendar years through an array of giveaways and discounts in the Marketplace and this Hello Kitty cosmetic is the perfect way to join in the festivities.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Hello Kitty Lantern headwear in Minecraft for free.

How to get Hello Kitty Lantern headgear in Minecraft

The Hello Kitty Lantern headgear can be claimed from the Dressing Room (Image via Mojang Studios)
The Hello Kitty Lantern headgear can be claimed from the Dressing Room (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang is gifting players the Hello Kitty Lantern headwear in Minecraft for free as a part of the Lunar New Year celebrations. Players can obtain this character creator item by heading over to Minecraft Bedrock.

Open the Bedrock edition on your preferred device and head over to the Dressing Room. In the featured tab at the bottom, look for the orange headwear with the Hello Kitty logo on it. Click on it to open the item page.

Next, click on the "Get" button to claim it and add it to your account for free. You can now equip it directly or pair it with a different outfit from the character creator section of the Dressing Room in the Bedrock edition of the game.

Players can get their hands on the free Hello Kitty Lantern headwear until February 27, 2025, 10 am PST. If one fails to claim it within that period, this cosmetic can be purchased separately afterward.

The cosmetic is a great way for Hello Kitty fans to participate in the Lunar New Year celebrations and welcome the latest collaboration with this popular feline icon. Recently, Mojang also released a massive Hello Kitty and Friends DLC that has become trending in the Marketplace.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
