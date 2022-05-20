How to make a custom totem in Minecraft

The totem of undying is one of Minecraft’s most difficult items to obtain. Evokers will always drop it on death, however, evokers only spawn in woodland mansions and as part of village raids.

The totem allows players to avoid death once per totem and will flash an animation on screen when used. The totem grants the player half of a heart, along with these boons:

Remove all status effects

40 (Bedrock) or 45 (Java) seconds of regeneration two

40 seconds of fire resistance one

5 seconds of absorption two

However, the totem as is might not be something the player enjoys the appearance of. Thankfully, modders have a solution to this.

How to add a custom texture for the totem in Minecraft

1) Download the custom totem resource pack

The resource pack from CurseForge's website (Image via CurseForge.com)

The first thing players will need to do is navigate to the Custom Totem resource pack on the CurseForge website. This resource pack was made by Beej_Mods, and is the crux for allowing this process to happen easily and effectively.

2) Get a new texture

Players will also need to download or create a new texture to place onto the totem. Any texture will work, including 3D models such as player skins. There are many different websites and resources for creating or acquiring textures for the game, so players can use whichever they are most comfortable with.

3) Open the zip file

The contents of the zip file from the CurseForge website (Image via Windows File Explorer)

Players should, after downloading their texture, navigate to their downloads folder. Here they should see the custom totems resource pack as a zip file. They should open the zip file and navigate to assets/Minecraft/textures/items. Here, they should see an image named “totem_of_undying.png.”

4) Replace the texture

Players should rename the downloaded or created texture they want to place on the totem of undying to the same name, exactly as it appears in the resource pack’s zip file. Players can drag their new texture into the zip file, replacing the old texture with the new one.

While the resource pack available on CurseForge only supports retexturing the totem of undying with a 3D player skin, those with adequate knowledge of the game's texturing systems can replace the totem's skin with any image they would like, 3D or otherwise.

5) Place the resource pack in Minecraft

The resource pack list, with the custom totem pack at the top (Image via Minecraft)

Players should then take the zip file and place it in their game’s resource pack folder. This can be found inside their game’s installation folder, titled “resourcepacks.” They simply need to drag the zip file into this folder, and it should then appear in-game with the same name inside the resource pack option in the pause menu.

Players should ensure that their new totem texture pack is at the top of the list, as that means the custom totem texture will be loaded first and therefore override any other resource pack's totem texture. Otherwise, all the work put in to reskin the totem will be for naught.

