How to check Minecraft Hypixel server status

Minecraft’s multiplayer community has been vital to keeping the game in the public eye and retaining its position as the most popular video game ever made and sold. Without its long and storied history of content creators on websites such as YouTube and Twitch, the game would have nowhere near its current level of popularity.

This multiplayer side has seen the rise of monumental servers. This includes the largest server the title has ever seen: Hypixel.

However, as with any technical service, the server could go down to malicious acts or just for routine maintenance. Thankfully, players can easily check to see if the server is up.

How to see if Minecraft server Hypixel is up at any given time

What is Hypixel?

Hypixel is the largest multiplayer server that Minecraft has ever seen. It features a user count limit of 200,000 and routinely hits that number during peak hours.

Even in low use hours, such as 10 pm Eastern Standard Time, the server routinely has over 55,000 gamers. It has also seen multiple millions of unique players over its lifespan, adding to the server’s history and prestige.

It uses this extremely high user count to maintain active communities for many of the title’s best and most known game modes and mini-games. This includes, but is not limited to, Sky Wars, Bed Wars, Skyblock, PvP, Survival Multiplayer, Parkour, Spleef, TNT Games, Duels, Paintball Warfare, and Quakecraft.

Server status websites

An example of a Minecraft server status website (Image via mcsrvstat.us)

If gamers want to check to see if a server is currently up without launching the game, they can. Several websites will take a server IP and ping the server, testing if it is open to connections.

If the server is up, the website will relay that to players. Some sites also include things like server messages of the day, Minecraft versions, and current user count.

Checking server status in-game

A list of servers that show they can be connected to via the green connectivity symbol (Image via Minecraft)

If gamers already have the game open, there is a quick and easy way to check and see if a server is online.

If they already have the server added to their list within the multiplayer menu, simply opening up the list of servers within this menu will cause all servers on the list to attempt a connection.

If the connection is successful, a player count will be displayed to the right of the server name, alongside a small green wifi-esque symbol, which will display the player’s ping if the mouse hovers over the symbol.

If the connection fails or users are on the wrong game version, instead of a gamer count and the green symbol, they will get text explaining why they cannot connect with an empty connection symbol with a red “X” over it.

Players who do not have the server on their list can hit the “Direct Connection” button and enter its IP address. The game will then attempt to connect to and join the server.

However, if the server is down, the connection will fail, and the title will indicate why the connection failed.

An example of a connection failed screen (Image via Minecraft)

If the server is on a different game version, users will be told which version they need to be on. If the server is down, the title will use some kind of language to indicate that it is down or is not able to accept gamer connections.

