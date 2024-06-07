Minecraft: How to fix "We were unable to verify what products you own" error

Minecraft errors and bugs can pop up out of nowhere and completely stop you from playing the game. The most annoying thing about these issues is that there seems to be no source of the issue. One of them is the "We were unable to verify what products you own" error that shows up in the Minecraft Launcher, which disrupts the game's verification system.

It is a Minecraft Launcher error and not a game issue. This means you don't have to worry about the game files or make any changes to the game to fix it. All you need to open is the Launcher and try a few steps to fix the issue. Let’s get started and look at all the possible fixes for this error.

Fixing Minecraft "unable to verify products" issue

When you open the Minecraft Launcher, the error message says ‘We were unable to verify what products you own. Please check your internet connection’ pops up on the top left of the screen. This message means that the game’s server cannot verify your account and what products you own. As a result, your account’s access to the game you own is denied.

This issue has been identified by Mojang Studios in their official page for bugs and errors. Here’s the most effective fix for this issue:

Step 1: Open the Launcher and then log out from your account. Then close the application. Make sure you close it properly using the Task Manager. Restart your computer to go the extra mile and ensure all the steps are effectively executed.

Step 2: Open the Launcher again and sign in with your account. This should fix the issue. If not, move to Step 3.

The Gaming Service Repair Tool can fix the issue (Image via Xbox)

Step 3: Open Gaming Service Repair Tool that can be found on the Xbox application or you can download it from the internet. Run it once to make sure that there are no issues with your game’s files.

Step 4: If none of the steps fix the issue, go ahead and make backups of your world and then uninstall the game as well as the launcher. Reinstall both and then sign in again.

Step 5: If none of the steps work, try contacting Mojang Studios for help to check if there is some other issue specifically with your account.

Try all the steps and logging out and logging in again should work. Sometimes, the issue can be server-side; hence, all you can do is wait for the Minecraft developers to fix the issue.

