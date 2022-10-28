In Minecraft, a 2x2 piston door is a type of door that is opened and closed by two pistons. This type of door is useful for keeping mobs and players out of your home or base. Is is also right at the player's height, but can keep out some mobs that are taller than 2 blocks high.

It can also open quickly, allowing players to rush through and keep out any impending danger. Plus, it looks really cool and isn't too difficult to make.

Here is how players can make a 2x2 piston door in Minecraft.

How players can make a 2x2 piston door in Minecraft

Before getting started with a 2x2 piston door, players need to first pick the area they wish to build it in. They will need to make sure that they have enough room to build, and will have to give themselves space to create the door.

Luckily, it's not too big of an area, sitting at 2x3 blocks. Here is what players will need to get started.

Materials To Build a 2x2 Piston Door in Minecraft

To create a 2x2 piston door in Minecraft, players will need the following materials:

Redstone dust, four sticky pistons, two redstone torches, four pressure plates, and eight blocks of their choice for the frame.

Once players have gathered all the necessary ingredients, it's time to start building this highly secure and cool looking door.

Step 1: Digging out the base

If dug out correctly, the hole should look like this (Image via guides.brit.co)

First, players will want to dig out a hole that is two blocks wide and three blocks in height, going down two blocks deep. Next, from the middle of the three blocks, dig out two blocks on each side (still two blocks deep). If done correctly, this will look like a "+" sign.

Step 2: Placing the redstone

Next, players will want to dig out one block on each of the "wings" of the hole, at the furthest block on each side. Then, place a redstone torch inside the hole. Cover the redstone torch with a block of the players choosing.

Then, take the redstone dust and place it on each block inside the hole, including on top of the ones that are covering the redstone torches.

Step 3: Covering the hole

Now that players have the redstone in place, they should cover the hole with the blocks of their choice. Next, on the blocks near the ones with the redstone dust, players should stack two sticky pistons facing each other.

Lastly, players should then place the blocks they wish the door to be on the sticky front part of the sticky pistons. If done correctly, the door will be closed at this time.

Step 4: Activating the 2x2 piston door

With the door correctly placed, it's time to activate it. Players should now place pressure plates directly in front of the door blocks on each side. If done this way, the door should now open from both sides.

With a little bit of time and effort, players can make a 2x2 piston door in Minecraft. This project is a great way to add some extra security to their home, and it's not too difficult to do.

