How to get Stay Hydrated! advancement in Minecraft?

Mojang introduced a brand new Minecraft block called dried ghast. It can either be crafted or found in the Nether and can be converted into a ghastling and, eventually, a happy ghast. With the new block, developers also created a brand new advancement called Stay Hydrated!.

Here is a short guide on how to get the Stay Hydrated! advancement in Minecraft.

Note: This advancement is currently in the Java Edition snapshot. It will officially be released with Minecraft's second game drop of 2025.

Steps to get Stay Hydrated! advancement in Minecraft

1) Find or craft a dried ghast block

A dried ghast block can either be found near Nether fossils or crafted (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to either find or craft the new dried ghast block. Finding a naturally generated dried ghast block is one method of obtaining it.

This block is located in the Nether realm, specifically in the Soul Sand Valley biome. Once you've located the region, you'll need to find Nether fossils — rare features that only form in this area. Dried ghast blocks seldom generate near these fossils.

Another method of getting the new dried ghast block is by crafting it manually on a crafting table. You will need eight ghast tears and one bone block to create the block. Ghast tears can be obtained by killing original Nether ghasts, while a bone block can be crafted from nine bonemeal items.

2) Submerge the dried ghast block in water

You will get the advancement as soon as you place a dried ghast in water (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang introduced these blocks, stating that they will grow into a ghastling when they are placed underwater for about 20 minutes.

As the natural next step, that is what you should do if you want to use the block. As soon as you submerge the frowning dried ghast in water, you will instantly get the new advancement Stay Hydrated!. The name is quite apt for the activity since you are literally hydrating the small ghast and converting it into a ghastling.

As mentioned, after 20 minutes, the dried ghast will convert into a ghastling. It will be a baby ghast variant that will eventually grow into a happy ghast. Happy ghasts are the main new ghast variant that will be friendly in nature and allow players to fly on them via a harness.

