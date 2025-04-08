Happy ghasts are now available in Minecraft Java snapshots

Mojang has now released happy ghasts and other test features to Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 25w15a. These features were first released to the Bedrock beta/preview version last week when Java Edition received an April Fools snapshot called Craftmine. Hence, the developers released all the new game drop features to snapshot this week.

Here is everything about happy ghasts and the other additions that will be released as test features in Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 25w15a.

Minecraft Java snapshot 25w15a brings happy ghasts, dried ghast, ghastlings, harness, and other new features

Minecraft Java snapshot 25w15a comes with all the announced features for the next game drop so far. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

With the release of Minecraft Java snapshot 25w15a, Mojang added almost all the new features they announced in the first Minecraft Live 2025 for the next game drop. They released the new dried ghast block, the cute ghast baby called ghastling, the happy ghast, and a ghast harness to control the happy ghast.

Dried ghast is a brand new block that will either be naturally found in Nether fossils in Soul Sand Valleys or can be crafted using eight ghast tears and one bone block.

When the dried ghast block is submerged in water for about 20 minutes, it turns into a baby ghast variant called ghastling. It will be considerably smaller than a regular ghast, with a wide smile on its face and red gills on its sides.

Ghastling naturally grows into a happy ghast in about 20 minutes, but the growth can be catalyzed by feeding a ghastling some snowballs. Happy ghast is the opposite of a regular Nether ghast - it's a passive, friendly mob that players can lure and use.

Happy ghast's primary purpose is to allow players to fly on it using a harness. A harness is a craftable, saddle-like item exclusive for happy ghasts. It can be crafted using three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color.

A happy ghast without a harness can be lured by one when players hold it. If a happy ghast already has a harness, it can be lured by snowballs. After the mob has a harness on it, players can ride the happy ghast in Minecraft. Its movements can be controlled by using a keyboard and mouse.

Mojang will seemingly continue to add more unannounced features to future Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition beta/previews.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

