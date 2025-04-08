How Mojang could further improve happy ghast in Minecraft

Happy ghast is a new mob coming soon to Minecraft in the second game drop of 2025. This feature was introduced by Mojang Studios in the first Minecraft Live 2025 on March 23. A few weeks after its introduction, the developers released happy ghasts and other features as experiments in the latest snapshot and beta/preview versions.

After happy ghasts were introduced as test features, we observed that the developer could improve the new creature in multiple ways. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Since the happy ghast is currently in development, Mojang Studios could improve the mob in the future.

Ways in which Mojang could improve the happy ghast in Minecraft

Happy ghasts could shoot strong snowball-like projectiles

Similar to regular ghasts, happy ghasts could shoot some ranged projectiles to attack others (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The original ghasts that dwell in the Nether are hostile. When they detect a player, they start shooting fireballs at them.

On the other hand, the happy ghast is passive in nature and friendly towards players and other entities.

Similar to Nether ghasts, happy ghasts should also be able to shoot a new kind of projectile to attack others in Minecraft. Furthermore, this projectile could be controlled by the player since they will be riding the mob with a harness.

Since Nether ghasts shoot fireballs, happy ghasts should be able to fire giant snowballs that convert into powder snow in which enemies can drown and take damage. These snowballs could be controlled by players.

Hence, even if happy ghasts are slow and can take damage, they should also be able to attack enemies on the ground with snowballs.

Happy ghasts should get a speed boost after a certain height

Happy ghasts should be able to get a speed boost if they fly up to a certain height (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

When happy ghasts were introduced and added as a test feature, many players instantly realised how slowly the new mob flew. It was as slow as the original Nether ghast, which floats around like a balloon. Hence, flying on a happy ghast can feel extremely slow and boring.

To improve this, Mojang could add a special speed boost effect to a happy ghast. They could still balance the mob by only applying this effect once the mob reaches a certain height.

Similar to how happy ghasts get a regeneration effect if they fly near clouds, they should get a speed boost at that height so that players can fly a little faster and reach their destination quickly. Making happy ghasts fly faster will drastically improve the mob as a transportation system.

