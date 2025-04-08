Mojang extends A Minecraft movie live event, giving fans an extra week to claim Yearn cape

A Minecraft Movie live event kicked off on March 25, 2025, offering fans of the sandbox a chance to earn a limited-edition movie-themed cape. The massive community event had a host of challenges that players could compete in to earn the item. Now, Mojang has extended the deadline for the event, allowing players to complete all remaining quests and cop the cosmetics till April 14, 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the extended deadline for the A Minecraft movie live event.

Mojang has extended the deadline for the A Minecraft movie live event, allowing fans to claim the Yearn cape

Mojang has extended the deadline for the A Minecraft movie live event, now allowing fans to participate and complete quests to earn the cape until April 14, 2025. This means that players will have seven more days to jump into the community event and complete all six missions to get their hands on the cosmetic item.

Players can simply open Minecraft's Bedrock edition and jump into the event. Just like the Eerie Mojang Office Party last year, players will need to open the game and tap the A Minecraft movie live event banner on the left side of the homepage screen.

Once you click on the event banner, players will be teleported to the live event arena, where you can participate in and complete the different challenges to earn the free Yearn cape. There are six challenges based on various missions that players will have to finish. Since it is a large community event, there will be enough backup to reinforce players in their quests.

After completing all six quests, players will be rewarded with the Yearn Cape. Claiming it in the Bedrock edition will make it available for the Java edition of the game as well. The Yearn cape is based on the popular line from the film, "Yearning for the mines," which had become a global meme sensation overnight. Similar to the Menace and Home capes, it features Jack Black's face.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie review: Jack Black and Jason Momoa save the overworld in a hilarious, action-packed adventure

