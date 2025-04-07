How to make a happy ghast move faster in Minecraft

Happy ghast is a new mob that will soon arrive in Minecraft with the next game drop. The friendly, passive ghast was introduced by Mojang at the first Minecraft Live of 2025. It was also revealed that players can fly by sitting on a happy ghast and controlling it through a harness.

Ad

While the addition of another method of flying in the game was exciting, many players quickly noticed that a happy ghast is as slow as a regular Nether ghast. Fortunately, the community was able to come up with a solution to make the new mob slightly faster.

Note: This method currently works in Minecraft beta and preview version 1.21.80.25. Since the happy ghast is still being developed by Mojang, there are chances that this trick might be patched in the future, before the mob's official release.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Steps to make a happy ghast move faster in Minecraft

1) Keep a happy ghast with a harness ready to fly

Your happy ghast should be ready to fly at first (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

First, you must get a happy ghast in Minecraft. For this, you must either craft a dried ghast block with eight ghast tears and one bone block or find it naturally generating near Nether fossils in Soul Sand Valley.

Ad

Now, soak the dried ghast block in water for 20 minutes to turn it into a ghastling. Then, quickly feed the ghastling lots of snowballs until it turns into a happy ghast.

Finally, you must craft a harness with three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block. Place the harness on the happy ghast to make it ready for flight.

2) Get three or four pigs on leashes and sit on the happy ghast

Ad

Capture three or four pigs on leashes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Next, you need to find a group of three or four pigs and place a leash on each of them. To do this, you first need to have or craft the leashes as well. Once you get enough pigs on leashes, you can head to the happy ghast and sit on its harness.

Ad

3) Control the happy ghast in reverse mode to fly slightly faster

The happy ghast will fly faster backward while holding some pigs on a leash because of entity collision (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Once you are holding several pigs on leashes and sit on the happy ghast, you will notice that it occasionally moves slightly quickly in a random direction. The entire trick is that while flying with pigs, the game will read that the happy ghast, an entity, is colliding with other entities like pigs.

Ad

When two in-game entities collide, the title's underlying code tries to move them away from each other. Hence, when the pigs "collide" with the happy ghast, the latter will get somewhat of a boost in the opposite direction.

While seated on a happy ghast, you will notice that the pigs remain at the front of the ghast since you are placed at the front and are holding them with leashes. Hence, if you move forward, the pigs will collide with the happy ghast and push the flying mob backward.

Ad

Hence, to take advantage of the trick to move towards a certain direction and use entity collision movement as a boost, you need to fly the happy ghast in reverse. The pigs will continue to bump into the flying mob, pushing it and slightly speeding up its flight.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!