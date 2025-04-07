How to make a happy ghast move faster in Minecraft

Happy ghast is a new mob that will soon arrive in Minecraft with the next game drop. The friendly, passive ghast was introduced by Mojang at the first Minecraft Live of 2025. It was also revealed that players can fly by sitting on a happy ghast and controlling it through a harness.
While the addition of another method of flying in the game was exciting, many players quickly noticed that a happy ghast is as slow as a regular Nether ghast. Fortunately, the community was able to come up with a solution to make the new mob slightly faster.
Note: This method currently works in Minecraft beta and preview version 1.21.80.25. Since the happy ghast is still being developed by Mojang, there are chances that this trick might be patched in the future, before the mob's official release.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Steps to make a happy ghast move faster in Minecraft
1) Keep a happy ghast with a harness ready to fly
First, you must get a happy ghast in Minecraft. For this, you must either craft a dried ghast block with eight ghast tears and one bone block or find it naturally generating near Nether fossils in Soul Sand Valley.
Now, soak the dried ghast block in water for 20 minutes to turn it into a ghastling. Then, quickly feed the ghastling lots of snowballs until it turns into a happy ghast.
Finally, you must craft a harness with three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block. Place the harness on the happy ghast to make it ready for flight.
2) Get three or four pigs on leashes and sit on the happy ghast
Next, you need to find a group of three or four pigs and place a leash on each of them. To do this, you first need to have or craft the leashes as well. Once you get enough pigs on leashes, you can head to the happy ghast and sit on its harness.
3) Control the happy ghast in reverse mode to fly slightly faster
Once you are holding several pigs on leashes and sit on the happy ghast, you will notice that it occasionally moves slightly quickly in a random direction. The entire trick is that while flying with pigs, the game will read that the happy ghast, an entity, is colliding with other entities like pigs.
When two in-game entities collide, the title's underlying code tries to move them away from each other. Hence, when the pigs "collide" with the happy ghast, the latter will get somewhat of a boost in the opposite direction.
While seated on a happy ghast, you will notice that the pigs remain at the front of the ghast since you are placed at the front and are holding them with leashes. Hence, if you move forward, the pigs will collide with the happy ghast and push the flying mob backward.
Hence, to take advantage of the trick to move towards a certain direction and use entity collision movement as a boost, you need to fly the happy ghast in reverse. The pigs will continue to bump into the flying mob, pushing it and slightly speeding up its flight.
Check out our latest Minecraft articles:
- "The children do yearn for the mines!": Fans react as A Minecraft Movie sets a record-breaking $157 million opening weekend
- Happy ghast vs elytra: Which is a better way to fly in Minecraft?
- Is there going to be a second Minecraft movie?
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!