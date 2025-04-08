How to play with happy ghasts in Minecraft before official update

Happy ghast is a new mob announced by Mojang Studios for Minecraft's next game drop. The creature was introduced in the first Minecraft Live event of 2025, where the developer showcased how it can be grown and used. Happy ghast is the first passive tameable mob on which you can sit and fly in Minecraft. Thus, many would want to test the new feature before it is released with the next game drop.
This guide explains how to play with happy ghasts before their official release with Minecraft's upcoming game drop.
Steps to play with happy ghasts in Minecraft before the official game drop release
1) Download and install the latest Bedrock beta and preview versions
First, install the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview versions on your device.
Whenever Mojang develops a new feature, it adds it as a test feature in both Java and Bedrock Editions. There are separate test versions called snapshots and beta/preview versions in which the developer tests these new features. These testing versions are available to all players who own the game on their Microsoft accounts.
Currently, the happy ghast has been released on beta and preview versions. Hence, you can download the latest beta and preview version – 1.21.80.25 – at the moment.
The beta and preview versions can be downloaded from the device's store app or the official Minecraft launcher, as shown above.
2) Create a new world with "Drop 2" features enabled
Once you have downloaded the latest beta and preview version, run the game and create a new world.
While doing so, there will be many settings to configure. Go to the 'Experiments' tab, where most unreleased and test features are present, including happy ghasts.
Once in the Experiments tab, locate the 'Drop 2 2025' toggle and switch it on. In its description, Mojang mentioned that this experimental setting will allow you to fly using happy ghasts and test other features coming in the next game drop of 2025.
After creating the new world with Drop 2 2025 features turned on, you can explore the new dried ghast block, ghastling, happy ghast, and harness. It is recommended to select the creative mode to experience the happy ghast quickly by spawning it from a spawn egg.
