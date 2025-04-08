New happy ghasts will be the first craftable mob in Minecraft

Mojang Studios recently announced a new mob called the happy ghast in Minecraft. It will be released with the second game drop of 2025, along with its baby variant ghastling, which is initially born from a block called dried ghast. While many were surprised to see happy ghasts for the next game drop and how players can fly on it, there was another detail about the dried ghast that fans noticed.
When the dried ghast is finally released with the game drop, it will be craftable, making the happy ghast the first craftable mob in Minecraft.
How happy ghasts will become the first craftable mob in Minecraft
Dried ghasts can be crafted on a crafting table
When Mojang Studios first introduced the dried ghast block in Minecraft Live, it did not mention that it could be crafted on a crafting table. However, once it was released as a test feature in beta and preview versions, it was confirmed that the block was craftable.
Eight ghast tears and one bone block were required to craft a dried ghast block. Since this new block essentially contains the soul of a ghastling that eventually converts into a happy ghast, it can be said that players will now have the ability to craft life on a crafting table.
Once dried ghast is crafted, they can submerge it in water for 20 minutes to spawn a ghastling, then wait another 20 minutes for the ghastling to become a happy ghast.
This makes the happy ghast the first-ever mob players can properly craft on a crafting table.
Other mobs players can create but not "craft" in Minecraft
When it comes to creating mobs in Minecraft, happy ghasts are not the first ones that players can make. For several years, many mobs like iron golems, wither, and snow golems could be created.
However, the key difference between all those mobs and the new happy ghasts is that only the latter can be crafted on a crafting table, making it a unique creature in Minecraft.
