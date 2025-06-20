Minecraft IceAndFire Community Edition mod guide

Minecraft Java Edition has all kinds of mods made by players around the globe because the game is based on the Java language. Whatever the player base thought was missing from the base sandbox, they created a mod and added those features. One of the most popular mods ever created for the game was Ice and Fire. This mod added all kinds of large fantasy creatures to the game, like dragons, hippogriffs, sea monsters, and more.

This mod became so popular that other modders started making forks of it. One of the forks was called IceAndFire Community Edition. Here is everything to know about this mod for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for IceAndFire Community Edition for Minecraft

What does IceAndFire Community Edition offer?

First, let's talk about the Ice And Fire original mod. This mod adds a variety of mythical creatures, especially dragons. It adds two species of dragons: Ice and Fire. Fire dragons will breathe fire and roam around in warmer biomes, while Ice dragons will freeze entities to death and dwell in colder biomes.

Apart from these creatures, the mod also added hippogryphs, gorgons, pixies, sirens, hippocampi, death worms, cockatrices, trolls, and many other mobs, each with special abilities and behavior towards players and other creatures in the game.

Though Ice and Fire is a massively popular mod, its creators have not updated the mod beyond Minecraft 1.20.1. Furthermore, this mod was only available for Forge and NeoForge mod loaders. Hence, another group of modders created an unofficial fork called IceAndFire Community Edition. This new mod updates the mod for the 1.21.1 game version, and also adds support for the Fabric mod loader.

Apart from bringing everything from the original mod, the community edition also adds various netherite-related items that were left out in the first mod.

How to download and install IceAndFire Community Edition for Minecraft?

IceAndFire Community Edition can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the IceAndFire Community Edition mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric for the game version 1.21.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the IceAndFire Community Edition mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric 1.21.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and experience everything the Ice and Fire official mod has to offer in newer game versions and with the Fabric mod loader.

