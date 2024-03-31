Minecraft Immersive Aircraft mod: How to install, features, and more

Minecraft is a game that lets you create anything you want. Players have built impressive structures in the game, even a fully-functioning Minesweeper game. But when it comes to making airplanes, the game seems a bit lacking. Minecraft lacks any vehicle but the Immersive Aircraft mod allows you to add some really interesting airplane mods that go well with the aesthetics of the game.

You get four different types of planes all craftable using easily available items. Here’s everything you need to know about the mod.

Minecraft Immersive Aircraft mod

The Airship plane in the mod (Image via Curseforge)

Making an aircraft in the game without any mods is tricky. While there have been a few airplane builds using slime blocks and pistons, they are not exactly airplanes. The Immersive Aircraft mod completely changes it, adding four different air travel vehicles that do not look out of place.

With over six million downloads, it's evident that many players enjoy this mod. To download it, all you need to do is head over to the Curseforge website and download the mod for either Fabric or Forge mod loader. Mod loaders allow your games to run these mods. So, if you do not have them, get them before downloading the mods.

Once downloaded, search for %appdata% on your Windows home screen and click on the ‘.minecraft’ folder. Here, you will find a folder called "mods". Open the folder and then from your downloads folder, copy the Immersive Aircraft file and paste it into the "mods" folder. That’s all you need to do. Now you can launch the game using either the official game launcher or any other game launcher as well.

From the launcher, select the mod loader version where you have installed the mod. For example, if you have the Fabric mod loader and installed the mod for Fabric, then select the Fabric version of the game and launch it.

After the game launches, open the settings and then look for mods. The Immersive Aircraft mod will be present on the list. That’s all you need to do to start flying on aircraft in the game.

The aircraft in the mod

The gyrodyne plane in the mod (image via Curseforge)

The mod brings four interesting aircraft into the game. The best thing about it is that it does not take a modern plane model. All the aircraft in the game use wood, metal, copper, and some other materials which gives them a very authentic appearance that matches the game’s aesthetic.

The variety and the quality of the aircraft are also impressive. You get a plane with a rotor blade, a biplane, an airship, and even a bamboo-made quadcopter. Since the only way of flying in Minecraft without any mods is the trident with Riptide enchantment and the recently added wind charge, this airplane mod is the perfect way to travel on air in the game.