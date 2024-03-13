Minecraft is introducing a new subscription service for Marketplace

The upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update is set to bring many new things. However, it isn't only the game that will feature some exciting changes. Minecraft Marketplace, too, is getting a new subscription service called ‘Marketplace Pass,’ and just like Xbox Game Pass, it will allow players to download different items from the marketplace by paying a monthly fee.

This article explains everything there is to know about it.

Minecraft Marketplace Pass

Subscription services in the gaming world are all the rage these days. With the massive success of Xbox and PC Game Pass, Mojang Studios has decided to test the formula with Minecraft as well. With the Marketplace Pass, players can download over 150 different items and features from the official Minecraft Marketplace.

The content includes worlds, skins, gameplay modes, and more. At the time of writing this article, the pass is priced at $3.99, making it a great option for players who want to try different content from the marketplace. This is also great for console players because, other than the marketplace, they have no easy way to try other content in the game.

From changing the texture of the block, trying new add-ons, and even playing story-driven gameplay modes, Marketplace Pass provides players access to a host of new things. The subscription will renew automatically unless canceled before the billing date.

Items available in Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since the average cost of items, skins, or gameplay modes is around $5, paying $3.99 a month for the whole package is a great deal. Note that since this is a subscription service, players need to pay a fee every month to continue accessing in-game items.

Is it worth the price? For those who have already completed the game and want to explore more content, the subscription is worth it. Players who just play the vanilla version of the game, building and mining, may not stand to gain much by subscribing to the Marketplace Pass. It would make more sense to try it out for a month before making a decision.

The subscription options come at a time when the game is getting a range of new items and mobs, including a mysterious Minecraft weapon. For PC players with access to third-party mods and new content such as skins, weapons, and blocks, the Marketplace Pass serves as a faster, easier, and safer alternative.