Minecraft Iron Chests mod guide

Minecraft has several types of storage blocks, like chests, barrels, shulker boxes, etc. Almost every single one of these chests has a fixed number of slots. A small regular chest has 27 slots, while a large regular chest has 54 slots. However, there is no other chest that is bigger than a large chest. Furthermore, chests only have one color theme, even when they are crafted using different wood planks.
Hence, to bring more variation to Minecraft chests, a mod called Iron Chests was created. Here is more to know about it.
Features and download guide for the Iron Chests mod for Minecraft
What does the Iron Chests mod offer?
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Iron Chests mod not only adds a chest made up of iron, but also brings a variety of chests made up of copper, gold, diamond, glass, and even dirt.
Here is a breakdown of every chest and how much storage it offers:
- Vanilla chest - 27 slots
- Copper chest - 45 slots
- Iron chest - 54 slots
- Gold chest - 81 slots
- Diamond chest - 108 slots
- Obsidian chest - 108 slots
- Glass chest - 108 slots
- Dirt chest 9000 - 1 slot
Each chest has a different crafting recipe. These chests will always have a vanilla chest in the middle, and will be surrounded by the earth mineral or resource of your choice.
Furthermore, you can also create new chest upgrades. These will be items that you can apply to a chest to upgrade it to the next level. For example, if you want to upgrade your vanilla chest to an iron chest, you can apply the wood to iron chest upgrade item to the regular chest. Because of this upgrade, there will be no need to break the regular chest and then upgrade it in the crafting table.
Like so, there are many upgrade items that convert iron to gold, gold to diamond, diamond to glass, and diamond to obsidian chests.
How to download and install the Iron Chests mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Iron Chests mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.2 and NeoForge for the game version 1.21.5.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the Iron Chests mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.2 or NeoForge 1.21.5 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.2 or NeoForge 1.21.5 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start crafting and using different kinds of chests.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Are there vertical slabs in Minecraft?
- 4 interesting facts about shelf block in Minecraft
- "I’m so hyped about this" — Minecraft fans react to new shelf block coming along with copper update
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!