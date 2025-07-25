4 interesting facts about shelf block in Minecraft

Mojang recently introduced a brand new Minecraft block called the shelf. It is a new wooden block that has the capability to store and display items anywhere the player wants. The block is also activated by redstone to make it a quick equip block for players. The shelf will soon arrive in the game with the fall game drop.

Here are some fascinating facts about the new shelf block coming to Minecraft.

List of 4 great facts about Minecraft's shelf block

1) The shelf can hold three item stacks

The shelf can store three stacks of any item (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, we need to see what the main purpose of shelves is in Minecraft. Shelves are wooden blocks that have the capacity to store and display three stacks of items. This means that it can store three similar or different items that have full stacks, or three different or the same items that are unstackable. The picture above shows how a sword, a pickaxe, and an axe are displayed on a shelf.

While shelves can primarily be used as display items, they can also be used as small storage blocks simply because they can store three item stacks at once.

2The shelflf can be used as a vertical slab

Shelves can act as vertical slabs in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For years, millions of Minecraft players have craved for vertical slabs as building blocks. While the game has horizontal slabs, builders have always felt a need for vertical slabs in the game. Though shelves have a completely different primary use, they do resemble a vertical slab because they are vertical half-blocks. Hence, shelves can also be used as vertical slabs in builds.

The center of the new block, where items can be stored, has a very small dent. Nonetheless, a shelf will appear to be a vertical slab when placed next to other full blocks because of how thin it is.

Because the shelf block can be constructed from any type of stripped wood in the game, players can create it in a range of colors and even a bamboo version. Hence, this new block has the potential to be a fantastic building and decorative block.

3The shelflf can be powered by redstone to connect its contents

All three shelves are connected, and nine items in these shelves will collectively appear in a hotbar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When a shelf is activated by a redstone block, all its contents get connected to one another. This means that all three items on the shelf can be placed and retrieved to and from a hotbar in a single motion. For instance, all three items will show up in the rightmost three slots of the player's hotbar when they interact with a redstone-activated shelf.

Similarly, when two adjacent shelves to one another are activated by redstone, all six items will appear in the player's last six hotbar slots. Finally, when redstone triggers three shelves with nine items, all nine of them will collectively be transferred to the player's entire hotbar.

4The shelflf can be used as a fuel in furnace

Shelf can burn as a fuel in a furnace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since the shelf is made entirely from stripped wood logs, it can also be burned as a fuel in a furnace. One single new block will burn around 1.5 items in a furnace. Hence, if players are out of regular fuel like coal, lava, bamboo, etc., they can use shelves to cook food items in an emergency as well.

