Minecraft Java Edition 1.17.1 update Release Candidate 2: All you need to know

It has been almost a month since Mojang released one of the most awaited Minecraft updates of 2021. The Caves & Cliffs update brings many new changes and features along with a lot of new items, ores, and three mobs.

The Caves & Cliffs update was divided into two parts, and the most exciting features of the update, such as cave biomes, cliffs changes, and the world height adjustments, have been held back by Mojang for version 1.18 update.

Before releasing any update, Release Candidate versions are released by Mojang so that interested players can try and test them out and report back if they notice any bugs or glitches.

A second release candidate of Minecraft 1.1.7.1 has released fixing the critical issues in this candidate. https://t.co/IPKkywosk9 — Acubura Gamer ⛏ (@AcuburaGamer) July 5, 2021

What's new in Minecraft 1.17.1 Release Candidate 2

Release Candidate 2 has now been made available to test for glitches and issues. According to what has been revealed by Mojang, it fixes some "critical issues" found in Release Candidate 1.

Usually, when the developers say they've fixed critical issues, it was primarily related to security problems or a dupe glitch that is not well known. Hopefully, if no significant issues are reported regarding 1.17.1 Release Candidate 2, the official Minecraft version 1.17.1 will be released on July 6th, i.e., today.

There's a second Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.17.1! It has critical fixes! Well I've promised a video for every update, so here's a video for this one! https://t.co/NfMNz7jTGm — slicedlime (@slicedlime) July 5, 2021

How to install Minecraft 1.17.1 Release Candidate 2?

Players can easily install Release Candidate 2 on their PCs by following these steps:

Step 1: They should open the Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Users may navigate to the Installations tab.

Step 3: They have to enable snapshots under versions.

Step 4: Gamers must elect 1.17.1-rc2 and click on play.

They should keep in mind that playing any test version can corrupt their Minecraft worlds, so users are recommended to make backups or test the new version in separate worlds.

