Minecraft Legends pricing for all platforms

Minecraft Legends is the next big step in Mojang’s plan for the Minecraft franchise, with players taking on a familiar enemy in the game: Piglins. Revealed in June 2022, Legends has been described as an action-strategy game where players must stop the “corruption” of the Nether realm and save the Overworld from the aforementioned piglins.

Many are excited to see how creative Mojang Studios can get with a new genre. With an entirely new storyline and an experienced team at the helm, the game promises to be a worthy follow-up to Mojang’s last project, Minecraft Dungeons.

As the release date of the game approaches, many players are wondering how much it’ll cost. Find out below.

Minecraft Legends: Pricing, platforms, and which edition to buy

Thankfully, players won’t have to wait any longer to learn the price of Minecraft Legends. Back in January, a blog post from Mojang Studios revealed that the game will come in two variants, with the Standard Edition priced at $39.99 USD and the Deluxe Edition priced at $49.99 USD. This stands for every platform the game will be released on.

This is a step up from the pricing for Dungeons, since the Standard Edition for that game is priced at $19.99 USD on Steam, while the Ultimate Edition goes for $39.99 USD. However, it's important to note that Legends is an open-world game, and therefore, potentially, offers a lot more content than Dungeons.

Which platforms will Minecraft Legends be available on?

Mojang's new game is coming to six platforms at launch:

PC/Windows

Xbox One

Xbox Series X and S

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch

The platforms above cover most gaming platforms, but players will notice that no Android or Apple devices have been mentioned. While there isn’t an official reason for this, one can probably chalk it up to the game being significantly heavy for mobile platforms.

The Nintendo Switch is an exception as far as handheld devices go, but an open-world action-strategy game might just be too heavy to run for a mobile device. However, players can expect Minecraft Legends to arrive on platforms like iOS, Android, and Mac after its initial release.

Which Minecraft Legends edition should you buy?

The Standard Edition for Legends only comes with the base game. As mentioned above, this edition will cost $39.99 USD. However, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play it as a Day 1 launch title at no extra cost. Game Pass is already known for giving Xbox and PC players a great deal on hundreds of games, so this new addition is sure to attract members of the Minecraft community.

The Deluxe Edition comes with the base game as well as a skin pack. According to Mojang, the latter is being offered “at a discounted rate” as compared to its standalone price ($9.99 USD with the Deluxe Edition and $14.99 USD without).

The skins players will get in the skin pack are listed below:

Hero skin

Four Mount skins (pre-launch)

Additional Mount skin (post-launch)

If players want to get additional skins for their in-game character and mounts as soon as they start playing, getting the Deluxe Edition might not be a bad deal. However, if cosmetics is not an area of interest, going with the Standard Edition may be their best bet.

With Minecraft Legends due to be released this month, the hype for the game is at an all-time high. Legends comes with both co-op and competitive multiplayer, effectively branding it as the whole package and a worthy entry ahead of the original Minecraft.

