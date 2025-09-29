Minecraft: List of new mobs (2025)

Mobs are a crucial part of Minecraft, and every year Mojang introduces new ones to breathe fresh air into the game. Back in 2024, developers introduced players to the armadillo, bogged, breeze, and creaking. With the second Minecraft Live of 2025 over, we now know about the last mob coming to the game this year.

In this article, we will go over all the mobs that became part of Minecraft in 2025, including the one coming in the Mounts of Mayhem update later this year.

Every new Minecraft mob in 2025

1) New cows, chickens, and pigs

Chicken varieties (Image via Mojang)

The year 2025 started with an absolutely stacked game drop titled Spring to Life, where Mojang introduced tons of new decorative blocks to different Overworld biomes. Along with the new decorative blocks, the Overworld biomes also received new variations of three common mobs: cows, chickens, and pigs.

Cows, chickens, and pigs received warm and cold variants, while the default design became the temperate variant. While these are not completely new mobs, they are still worth mentioning here.

2) Happy ghast

A happy ghast (Image via Mojang)

Chase the Skies added the cute giant flying mobs called happy ghasts. Before this update, most players remembered ghasts only as annoying fireball spitters of the Nether. But Chase the Skies helped explain the origins of ghasts and gave us a new companion in the form of happy ghasts.

A happy ghast is a flying mob that can be ridden by players in Minecraft. Before this game drop, building in the skies was a hectic job, but thanks to happy ghasts, the skies became easy to conquer. All you have to do is find a dried ghast block next to fossils in the Nether, bring it back to the Overworld, and hydrate it in water. Eventually, the block will turn into a ghastling and grow up to become a strong and big happy ghast. You can then craft a special happy ghast saddle for it and soar through the skies.

3) Copper golem

Copper golem are quite useful (Image via Mojang)

The next mob on the list is the copper golem, the loser of the Minecraft mob vote 2021. In the final round, the copper golem received 45.7% of the votes, meaning a big part of the community wanted it to win. Four years later, the copper golem finally became part of Minecraft in The Copper Age game drop.

Unlike the snow golem and iron golem, the copper golem is not focused on combat. Instead, this mob is all about sorting items in your base. If managing items in chests feels tiring to you, then copper golems are a game-changer. All you have to do is drop items into a copper chest, and copper golems will start moving them to their respective chests.

4) Nautilus

Nautilus in ocean (Image via Mojang)

Last but not least, the nautilus is the fourth new Minecraft mob of 2025. It is an aquatic mob that can be tamed and ridden by players to explore ocean biomes. While riding a nautilus, players will gain the Water Breathing effect, allowing them to stay underwater.

When breeding two nautiluses, you will spawn a baby nautilus, which surprisingly has a unique model. Moreover, nautiluses also have a zombie variant, which can spawn with a drowned riding it.

2025 was a content-packed year for Minecraft fans. With three huge game drops already here and a fourth on the way, players have been getting a steady supply of new features to play with.

