Minecraft Live 2021: How to watch, start time, mob vote, and more

The most-awaited Minecraft event of 2021 will commence in a few hours. Minecraft Live is a show where developers discuss and reveal what's next for Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. From time-to-time, famous content creators also show up to entertain the fans.

Due to the pandemic, Minecraft Live will be an online event like it was last year. The Caves & Cliffs update was announced the previous year, and the hosts showcased all the planned features. Chances are meager, but the developers might even reveal the release date for the 1.18 update.

Minecraft Live 2021: Everything fans need to know

When does the event start?

Mojang has now announced the date and timing of Minecraft Live 2021 twice. It will start today at 4.00 pm UTC, and fans are expecting it to be around two hours long. The starting time for Minecraft Live 2021 for a few other time zones is:

9 AM Pacific Daylight time.

1 PM Brasília Time.

5 PM British Summer Time.

6 PM Central European Summer Time.

1 AM Japan Standard Time.

3 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Where to watch the livestream?

Minecraft Live will be streamed on two different websites: YouTube and Minecraft's official webpage. Here's the link for Minecraft's official Youtube channel and its webpage.

Mob vote

Mob vote is one of the most fun parts of Minecraft Live. During the live stream, fans can vote for one mob out of the three options available. The mob options have already been revealed, and the voting will be carried out on Twitter. The mob that wins the event's voting will be added to the game in a future update.

Unlike the last time, each votable mob has some ability that could help the player in the game. The three mob options are glare, allay, and copper golem. Interested readers can learn all about them here.

Minecraft 1.19 and Minecraft Dungeons update

In one of their most recent videos, the developers have confirmed that they will be discussing what is next for the Minecraft Dungeons during the event. Chances are high that they will reveal the upcoming update for the game.

The developers have also confirmed that the Minecraft 1.19 update will be announced during the livestream. Like they did last year, the features that have been planned for the next major update will most likely be shown. Many fans expect and want the next update to have new biomes and mobs for the End dimension.

