Minecraft Live 2021: What will happen to Glare and Copper Golem, the losers of mob vote?

Every year, Mojang hosts a Minecraft event called Minecraft Live where they announce the next major game update. Along with unveiling the upcoming update, Mojang also gives players a chance to determine which new mob will be part of the next Minecraft update or which biome needs an update.

Minecraft Live 2021 featured a mob vote and gave players from all over the world the option to choose a mob for The Wild Update. Mob Vote 2021 was a fierce battle between the Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem. The Minecraft community was divided into three groups and was supporting their favorite mobs.

Sadly, only one mob could be the winner, and this time team Allay won. Over 600K voted for Allay in the final round of Mob Vote 2021 and while Allay supporters were happy about the win, the results deeply saddened Glare and Copper Golem fans. This begs the question as to what their fate will be after the vote.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021: What will happen to the Glare and Copper Golem?

Minecraft gameplay developer Ulraf has confirmed that the losers of mob votes "go back to the 'Ideas Library.'" These mobs might come back for future updates, but there are no promises. If the Glare or Copper Golem fit the theme of a future update, Mojang may bring them back.

While the Mob Vote is peak democracy, it highlights the pain of the others who had their hopes dashed when the mob they voted for didn't make it to the game. But with the announcement of The Wild Update, the Minecraft community has a new ray of hope.

The Wild Update will renovate swamp biomes and add frogs to Minecraft. Both of these features were part of 2019's biome vote. Even though swamps lost the vote in the final round, Mojang is now finally bringing them back two years later.

What happened at the Minecraft Live 2021 Mob Vote?

Mob Vote 2021 was arguably the best in the history of Minecraft events. After last year's disastrous mob vote, Mojang made sure not to let the same controversy happen again.

Adding any of the three mobs would have been beneficial to the game. However, since it was a vote, there had to be competition. The first round was an elimination round where the grumpy yet adorable Glare was eliminated.

In the final round of mob voting, the Allay and Copper Golem were the two candidates. Over 1.1 million players voted in the last voting poll. This is an astounding feat for Mojang, considering the first mob vote held in 2016 only had a little over 2.2K votes.

Minecraft @Minecraft And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! https://t.co/BfvofGcskG

After getting 54% votes, the Allay became the winner of Mob Vote 2021. This mob will be added to next year's 'Minecraft The Wild Update'.

