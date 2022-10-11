Minecraft Live 2022: Where to watch, Mob Vote candidates, and more

Minecraft players around the world are eagerly waiting for Mojang's upcoming live event.

Minecraft Live 2022 is one of the most important events on the company's calendar. During the event, the game's developers will disclose plenty of information about the new content that they've been working on.

This year's livestream is going to be exceptionally exciting. Mojang has a lot of information for players, and as always, there will also be a Mob Vote.

Minecraft Live 2022 set to take place this week

Minecraft Live 2022 will take place on October 15, 2022, at noon EDT. According to Mojang, fans can watch the livestream "in any place that has an internet connection." They can use their phone, tablet, PC, or game console to watch the event on the game's official Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch accounts.

This year's Mob Vote will begin on October 14, 2022, at noon EDT and will end on October 15, 2022, at the same time. The winner will be announced during the livestream.

The three candidates for the Mob Vote are Tuff Golem, Rascal, and Sniffer. Mojang announced them one after another and gave players a brief look at what they could do in the game.

The Sniffer will sniff out and dig seeds for unique plants that players can grow and harvest in the game. If this mob wins the vote, Mojang will likely add a few new plants to the game.

The Rascal is essentially going to be a hide-and-seek mob. It will hide from players in caves. If players find a Rascal three times while it is hiding, they will receive a high-quality item. The reward is expected to be good, as an enchanted pickaxe was the featured item in the teaser trailer.

The final candidate, the Tuff Golem, is finally going to put the tuff block added in the 1.17 update to good use. The mob is not expected to spawn anywhere in the world and must likely be crafted using tuff blocks. Tuff Golems will hold any item that players give them as they walk around.

The upcoming mob vote will not be the same as it has been in years past. Instead of two brief Twitter polls pitting the mobs against each other, there will be three outlets where players can vote.

Players can vote on the official launcher, the game's website, and a "special carnival map" or server on Bedrock Edition.

Here's a description of the server/map on the official Minecraft website:

"This carnival-themed, multiplayer map is a special live event for players around the world to vote for their favorite mob – together! When you’ve decided which mob you want to join Minecraft, pull its lever to cast your vote! Besides voting and exploring the carnival with fellow Minecraft players, there are lots of mini-games to play!"

Players will only get one vote, but they can change it as many times as they want within the 24-hour period.

