Minecraft Live is back with another mob vote

Mojang recently announced their next Minecraft Live event. This is the company's biggest annual event, showcasing and releasing everything in the works. Since Mojang now has four different games, fans can expect a lot of new updates and features to be announced for all of them. Prior to the event, Mojang will also be hosting the mob vote event.

Here is everything you need to know about the new mob vote event prior to Minecraft Live.

Everything to know about Minecraft Live's mob vote in 2023

What is mob vote?

With every update to the main sandbox game, Mojang has added loads of new features like blocks, mobs, items, etc. However, in 2017, they had their first mob vote before their Live event. In it, they introduced four different mobs and asked the community to vote for their favorite one. The mob with the most votes from the fanbase was chosen to be added to the game with the next update.

This trend was extremely popular among players, as they themselves got to choose which mob they wanted in the game. Hence, Mojang is once again bringing back the mob vote show, which will commence prior to the main event. It brings the community closer as millions discuss the new mobs and deserving candidates.

Though several smaller subgroups usually form within the community based on their favorite mobs, they only foster friendly banter.

How will the mob voting happen?

Expand Tweet

Over the years, Mojang has comprehensively changed the mob voting system. In the beginning, they used to release a tweet on their official Twitter (now X) account with a poll for all three mobs. However, the company has gradually shifted to their own platforms to make the voting even more interesting.

There are three ways to vote for mobs in 2023 before Minecraft Live: From a special Bedrock Edition server, the official game launcher, or their official website.

Furthermore, Mojang has already announced that the mob voting for 2023 will start at 1 pm EDT on October 13, 2023, and close at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023.

How is the mob vote winner announced?

The winner of the mob vote is usually announced at the end of the main live event (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

While players will get to vote for their favorite mobs on October 13, they must wait two days to find out which entity got the most votes. This is because Mojang usually announces the winner of the mob vote at the end of the Minecraft Live event, which will be held at 1 pm EDT on October 15, 2023.

Mojang has not yet announced which of the new mobs will be in this year's mob vote. They will soon start revealing each of them as the event approaches.