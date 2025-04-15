Minecraft magma block guide: How to get, crafting recipe, and uses

When players explore Minecraft's world, they will find all kinds of earth-related blocks like stone, dirt, grass, etc. As they progress, they will also find more unique blocks with various special crafting recipes and uses. One of the most interesting blocks in the game is magma. It is a bright orange, burning block that has the potential to surprise and intrigue new players.

Here is everything to know about magma blocks in Minecraft.

Everything to know about magma blocks in Minecraft

Natural generation and crafting recipe of magma blocks in Minecraft

Magma blocks can be found naturally and can also be crafted. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Magma blocks generate in both the Overworld and the Nether realm. In the Overworld, these blocks generate at the bottom of water aquifers or in underwater magma features. They can also generate as part of ocean ruins and ruined portals. However, if these structures are in a cold biome, magma blocks might not generate.

In the Nether, magma blocks are much more common since the hellish realm is filled with lava. These blocks generate as an ore in the Nether, anywhere between Y level 27 and 36 in the Nether wastes. They can also generate in the Basalt Deltas biome as part of the deltas themselves. Lastly, they are also found in Bastion Remnants.

If players find magma blocks naturally, they can break the block by mining it with a regular unenchanted pickaxe. The dropping of these blocks do not require a silk touch.

When it comes to crafting magma blocks, players will need four magma cream items, which can either be collected by killing magma cubes or found in Bastion Remnants chests.

Use of magma blocks in Minecraft

Magma blocks can cause damage and also be used to create a downward bubble column. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most useful features of magma block is that it can pull the water current down towards itself. Over the years, players exploited this detail and used it to create an elevator of sorts that would pull players down.

To create a downward elevator, players need to place a magma block at the very bottom, create a closed column, and fill each block with water. If every water block is a source block, the magma block will start sucking the water downward, and pull any item or entity down if they are submerged in it.

Hence, magma blocks are used to create elevators. The other side of the elevator is identical, but the magma block is replaced with a soul sand block, which creates an upward water current.

Apart from water elevators, magma blocks can be used to create a defence line around the base. When any entity steps on a magma block, they will take half a heart of damage every tick. The only mobs that will not take damage from magma blocks are the ones that are immune to any fire damage. Players can stop taking damage from magma blocks if they simply crouch while standing on them.

Players can also use magma blocks as decoration or as a building block. They can look great in evil-themed or Nether-themed structures.

