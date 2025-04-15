How to spawn a chicken jockey in Minecraft

The chicken jockey is one of the most iconic and rarest mob combinations in Minecraft. It is created when a baby zombie rides on a chicken and controls its movements. While it was already a popular mob combination in the game, it gained even more traction after being featured in A Minecraft Movie. Many players try to get their hands on a chicken jockey as a souvenir.
The chicken jockey only has a 0.4875% chance of spawning naturally on an existing chicken in Java Edition. In Bedrock Edition, it can only be made if a baby zombie decides to hop on a chicken while chasing any entity.
However, there is a method to spawn one instantly through commands. Here is a short guide to manually spawn a chicken jockey in Minecraft.
Steps to spawn a chicken jockey in Minecraft
1) Allow commands in a world
First, you will discover that you cannot enter any commands while your world is in survival mode. However, if your world is in creative mode, it is likely that it already permits commands. You will need to allow commands on your current world before you can use them to spawn a chicken jockey.
If you have an existing world, you need to pause the game, select the Open to LAN option, allow commands, and then unpause the world. This will allow other players who are on the same network as you to access your world, and it will also allow you to enter commands.
If you are creating a new world, you can directly allow commands from the world creation page. Upon allowing commands before the world is created, this setting will be locked, and you will be able to input commands every time you enter the world.
2) Use the command to spawn a chicken jockey
After allowing commands in a world, you can simply spawn as many chicken jockeys as you want using commands. You must type out the following command anywhere to spawn the mob combination:
- /summon chicken ~ ~ ~ {Passengers:[{id:zombie,IsBaby:1}]}
This command will instantly spawn the iconic chicken jockey in both Bedrock and Java Edition.
