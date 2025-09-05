Minecraft MidnightControls mod guide

Minecraft Java Edition is primarily played with a keyboard and mouse. Most players use these two peripherals. Even though it is a popular title in 2025, it does have in-built support for other gaming peripherals like controllers, touchscreens, joysticks, etc. Thankfully, loads of mods are available for Java Edition, one of which is called MidnightControls.
This mod is great for adding controller support to Minecraft Java Edition. Here is more information about it.
Features and download guide for MidnightControls mod for Minecraft
What does the MidnightControls mod offer?
MidnightControls is a Minecraft mod that adds controller support in Minecraft Java Edition. It supports controllers, touchscreens, and even eye-tracking devices, greatly increasing the game's accessibility.
The mod is a forked version of the now-defunct LambdaControls mod. Now it has developed into a more sophisticated mod with improved usability and more capabilities.
PlayStation controllers such as the DualShock and DualSense, Xbox controllers, the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, Joy-Cons, the Steam Controller, and the Steam Deck are among the many devices that the mod is compatible with.
Additionally, it allows for touchscreen input, enabling Bedrock-style gameplay on laptops or tablets. It even provides experimental eye-tracking support from Tobii devices.
MidnightControls incorporates controls such as front-block placement, vertical reach-around, and smooth fly drifting to bring Minecraft closer to the Bedrock Edition.
The majority of the mod's settings are completely adjustable, and it can also show an on-screen HUD with buttons resembling those on a mobile device.
Whether you're using a controller for comfort, a touchscreen for mobility, or accessibility aids to make the game more playable, MidnightControls mod makes Minecraft much easier to enjoy with unconventional input methods.
How to download and install the MidnightControls mod on Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the MidnightControls mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install Fabric or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8.
- Head to Modrinth and search for the MidnightControls mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with either Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the title's launcher and find the Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, connect your controller, and start testing it in Java Edition.
