How to use custom capes in Minecraft

Players often wonder if they can use custom capes in Minecraft, allowing them to deck themselves up in an array of designs. While there is no official support for customisation, the gaming community has a host of mods that let gamers choose a design of their own. The MinecraftCapes mod is one such pack that offers a wide range of choices and unique styles for capes.

Ad

Here's how you can use custom capes in Minecraft with the MinecraftCapes mod and yearn for the mines in style.

How to install the MinecraftCapes mod and use custom capes in Minecraft

Use the Curseforge launcher to download the mod and use custom capes in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/james090500)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The MinecraftCapes mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge/Fabric/NeoForge/ installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with NeoForge running on game version 1.21.8.

Ad

Trending

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft MinecraftCapes mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you don't have it installed. Once done, simply log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the MinecraftCapes mod for Minecraft by james090500. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the MinecraftCapes mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side of the page. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, just drag and place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Fabric/NeoForge/Forge installed or are new to installing packs and mods, it is recommended to use the loader for a seamless installation. For installation using the Curseforge mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed app. Once the Curseforge app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the MinecraftCapes mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended to install it on a fresh instance. This is to prevent any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoid unexpected corruption during runtime. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait for the required files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Next, click the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the MinecraftCapes mod successfully installed.

Ad

Once you are done installing the MinecraftCapes mod, you will need to complete an additional step before you can use custom capes in Minecraft. Head over to the MinecraftCapes website and log in with the Microsoft account that you have used to purchase Minecraft/ log into Curseforge.

Once logged in, you will have an interface to upload the desired cape design in the box. Simply drag and drop the .png file and let it get uploaded. Alternatively, you can browse the community tab on the website and choose a style that you prefer. Once uploaded, simply head over to the game and load an instance with the mod installed to use custom capes in Minecraft.

Ad

Also read: All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age update

Features of the MinecraftCapes mod

The MinecraftCapes mod lets players use custom capes in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/james090500)

The MinecraftCapes mod is a popular pack that lets players use custom capes in Minecraft seamlessly, without the need for any paid subscriptions or tools. The mod fetches the image uploaded on the accompanying website to display it in-game, removing the need for additional uploads.

Ad

Additionally, the MinecraftCapes mod allows players to upload and use any custom capes in Minecraft. This includes replications of official capes as well as fan-made or community designs, offering gamers a wider range of customization and personalization in-game.

Apart from this, the Minecraft mod also lets players upload Deadmau5 ears alongside custom cape designs. The unique shape of the skin became one of the most after designs in the community. Since it was a gift to the musician from the game's creator, Notch, there is no way to officially get those 3D ears in the body model. However, MinecraftCapes allows players to upload and use a design of their choice.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft Crops & Farms Bedrock add-on: All you need to know

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!