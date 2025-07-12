Minecraft mobile fans amazed by what Actions & Stuff addon does to the game

Minecraft is available for every platform, from the powerful PC and consoles to the lower-end smartphones that often lack in the processing power department. For the game to run on mobile devices, Mojang Studios developed the Bedrock Edition, and while the differences between it and the Java Edition are minimal, they still exist. However, sometimes the blocky game can look wonderful even when running on a smartphone.

A Minecraft player, u/oklmage5669, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing how beautiful the game looked running on mobile. The user added some tweaks, such as the Actions & Stuff addon, which is available on the Marketplace, along with the Barebones Textures. The user also added the Prizma Visual shader pack, which works with the newly added Vibrant Visuals to improve the game's aesthetics.

u/Collistoralo said the game could finally look like "the splash art," referring to the promotional images that Mojang releases with realistic lighting and smooth texture. u/napstablooky2 commented that the Barebones Texture is an old pack and has been out for years. The user did not notice it was the Action & Stuff add that added smoother animation, as seen in promotional trailers.

u/YeetTheDoor player pointed out that modern phones are often underestimated, but agreed the result looks amazing. u/NotRandomseer agreed that they were also surprised how many PC titles could be run on phones using Winlator.

u/_Jpex_ suggested that what Minecraft needed is an official animation overhaul — something that refreshes the way characters and mobs move to match the game’s evolving visuals and gameplay.

Redditors react to the Minecraft mobile gameplay (Image via Reddit)

u/ResRadi agreed, pointing out how outdated older mobs felt, especially when compared to the newer ones like the sniffer, which are far more expressive and full of life. u/OliTheOK rhetorically asked how the developers would make players buy their Minecoins for the Marketplace if they added all the features from the addon.

Minecraft needs a major animation update

The Vibrant Visuals upgrade changes how the game looks (Image via Mojang Studios/Sporskeeda Gaming)

Minecraft got a complete visual overhaul with the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, which improved the lighting, shadows, and reflection of the blocky world. For years, the weakest point of Mojang’s title was how dated everything looked. With that fixed, the developers need to work on the smaller but important things, one being the animations.

The movement of mobs and the player is rigid, and while it fits the blocky aesthetics, many players want a more realistic and smoother animation. This can be inferred from the popularity of the Actions & Stuff add-on, which does just that. If a team of modders can do it, Mojang Studios can as well.

