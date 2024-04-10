5 Minecraft mobs that were changed completely

Minecraft has a lot of mobs. In fact, more than 70 different ones can be found in this title's different dimensions and biomes. Each of these is constantly getting fixed and seeing small tweaks through updates.

However, there are a few mobs that have received major overhauls. Five of the best examples of these completely overhauled mobs are listed down below, along with descriptions of what they were like before and after they received the changes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Minecraft mobs that have seen major overhauls

1) Villagers

Pre 1.14

The original villagers were known as testificates but had literally no purpose. Players couldn't trade with them; they weren't associated with things like farming, and they didn't even have sound effects.

It wasn't until 1.3.1 that emeralds and Minecraft villager trading were added. However, at the time, trading was a much simpler and less useful system.

Post-Village and Pillage update

Village & Pillage is what adding Minecraft's powerful villager trading (Image via Mojang)

Outside of the newly revamped Bad Omen effect, raids, and pillagers, this Village and Pillage update also revamped villager trading into the powerful system it is now. In fact, this aspect got so overpowered that Mojan had to consider controversially nerfing Minecraft villager trading.

What makes modern villagers so good is being able to trade with them for a book with any max-level enchantment that only costs one emerald due to villager discount stacking.

Essentially, you can get any of Minecraft's best enchantments for pretty much free, along with an unlimited source of diamond tools, armor, as well as other useful materials and items.

2) Pigmen/Piglins

Piglins are interesting for both being hostile and also interactable (Image via Mojang)

Zombified pigmen were one of the first mobs added to Minecraft back in the game's alpha. Mechanically, they aren't too dissimilar to modern-day zombie piglins. They were passive Nether mobs that turned aggressive when any of them were struck by a player. However, they had hundreds of minor changes made to them over time, ultimately transforming them into new mobs entirely.

When the fan favorite Minecraft 1.16 update dropped and added living versions of zombified pigmen called piglins, their texture was changed. Since then, these mobs have been known as zombie piglins and look much more similar to their modern living counterparts than their ancestors.

3) Endermites

Endermites have changed a ton over the years (Image via Mojang)

Endermites aren't often seen in survival worlds. This is due to the fact that they don't spawn naturally. But how they are generated has changed significantly over the years. Originally, endermites had a 15% chance of spawning when an enderman teleported and a 5% chance to spawn when the player used an enderpearl. The mob can no longer spawn this incredibly weak Minecraft mob.

Additionally, in the snapshots for 1.8, when endermites were first introduced, they had the same texture as silverfish, just recolored to be purple instead of silver-ish grey. They were eventually given their own end-themed model.

4) Endermen

It took a long time for enderman to become the mob they are today (Image via Mojang)

The endermen has seen a ton of changes over the years that have slowly morphed it into the mob seen today. For example, they originally had green eyes, emitted smoke particles instead of portal particles, and could pick up any block, including bedrock.

They also wouldn't teleport away from projectile attacks or teleport out of water. Their iconic sounds weren't even added to them originally. They burned in the light like undead and could sometimes even spawn endermites while teleporting.

This has all changed over time, slowly but surely morphing endermen into the horrifying Minecraft mob found in the current version.

5) Frogs

These small mobs had a huge impact on a major game update (Image via Mojang)

Frogs have among the most interesting backstories of any mob. When they were first revealed, they were supposed to eat fireflies. These were two pixel-ambiance mobs coming with the Wild Update.

However, as it turns out, some species of fireflies are actually poisonous to some species of frogs. As a precaution to avoid causing pet frogs harm, Mojang would remove fireflies.

The developer also changed their food to eating slime blocks and magma cubes. While the alteration might not be major, it was one of the most controversial decisions Mojang has made regarding update content in several years.