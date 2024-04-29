7 Minecraft mobs who deserve baby variants

Minecraft has a lot of mobs, with many of those mobs having smaller, baby variants. The most iconic of these baby mobs are the different baby farm animals such as cows, pigs, and sheep, as well as baby zombies, infamous for ending many a hardcore world. These baby mobs are smaller, harder to hit, and faster than their adult counterparts.

Detailed below are seven Minecraft mobs that would benefit the most from having a baby variant added to the game.

7 Minecraft mobs in need of a baby variant

1) Creeper

Creepers are in desperate need of an update, so a baby variant would be perfect (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's creeper mob is as iconic as it is underdeveloped. Baby creepers would be an amazing solution for this. Baby creepers could fit through one-block gaps, making them much harder to protect against. However, to compensate for this, their explosions could only deal damage, leaving all blocks unbroken.

This would make caving considerably more dangerous, while also avoiding the frustration that comes with having chests and other important blocks destroyed.

2) The Ender Dragon

Adding a point to the Ender Dragon egg would be both unexpected and very welcomed (Image via Mojang)

The End is in desperate need of an update. One of the best ways to potentially add some fun content centered around it would be to add some way to hatch the dragon egg that players are given the first time they defeat Minecraft's Ender Dragon. It's an egg, after all, and it should be able to hatch.

Combine this with the fact that dragons have been hinted at by Mojang in the past, and it just makes sense for there to be some kind of baby ender dragon for players to hatch and raise. Of course, this would also mean that more than one dragon egg should be obtainable, so that players on Minecraft's most popular servers don't end up fighting for a single egg.

3) Spiders

Spiders are an interesting mob as they're either hostile or passive, depending on the time (Image via Mojang)

Spiders are a classic Minecraft mob, added all the way back in the 0.26 SurvivalTest, which came out in late 2009. They are already an interesting mob since they're only hostile to players at night and are able to climb up walls, similar to their real-world counterparts.

There's also a great foundation to use for baby spiders, as cave spiders are the perfect size, and the model could be reused. This would give players a climbing threat to consider outside of mineshafts, as regular spiders are typically held back by being two blocks wide.

It would also be fun to see a new baby zombie jockey added for both Bedrock and Java, as more variants are always welcome.

4) Skeletons

Skeletons are already a very deadly mob, so a baby skeleton would be lethal (Image via Mojang)

Skeletons would make an amazing mob for a baby variant. If baby skeletons are similar to baby zombies in that they are harder to hit due to their reduced size and increased speed, they would be real threats. Skeletons are already some of the most dangerous hostile mobs out there due to their precision and ranged damage, so making them harder to kill would be quite deadly.

Baby skeletons could even be combined with the baby spiders previously mentioned for a baby spider jockey that's smaller, faster, and even more dangerous.

5) Cave Spiders

Baby cave spiders could make these mobs very unique (Image via Mojang)

Cave spiders could make for quite a fun and interesting baby mob. Mojang could take inspiration from real-world species of spiders that carry babies on their backs. Some cave spiders could spawn with babies on them, which then attack the player when their parent is defeated.

This would be similar to how slimes and magma cubes can split into smaller cubes when they are defeated, and it would make abandoned mineshafts, one of Minecraft's oldest structures, even more exciting to explore.

6) Squids

Baby squids would make getting black dye much more convenient (Image via Mojang)

Baby squids technically already exist, but they're a Bedrock-exclusive mob that almost never spawn due to how rare squids are. Baby squids should be added to Java Edition and expanded upon.

Players could breed squids using sea grass or fish, resulting in baby squids. This would make it much easier to get ink sacs for black Minecraft dye, which can be annoying to get in large quantities since the only two sources are ink sacs and wither roses.

7) Parrots

If baby parrots won't ever be added, Mojang should consider changing the name of the advancement (Image via Mojang)

Parrots are one of the pets available to Minecraft players. They are an interesting mob in that they can mimic hostile mobs within a 20-block range. This makes them a sort of proximity alarm for keen-eared players. However, despite being a tameable pet, there isn't a way to breed more of them.

This is despite the Minecraft advancement for breeding mobs being called "The Parrots and the Bats." Parrots not being able to breed or have a baby variant is very strange, especially considering that chickens in Minecraft are able to produce eggs.