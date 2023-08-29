7 Minecraft mobs with hidden abilities

Minecraft is known for its diverse range of mobs that inhabit its landscapes. While many mobs pose challenges to players, there are some hidden gems among them that offer unique abilities. From feline protectors to pork-powered travel and underwater exploration with skeleton horses, the possibilities are boundless. By thinking outside the box and leveraging the unexpected interactions between mobs and gameplay mechanics, you can uncover new dimensions of the Minecraft experience.

In this article, we'll delve into seven Minecraft mobs that possess unexpected and fascinating capabilities, turning them from mere creatures to valuable allies.

Cats, pigs, and other Minecraft mobs with hidden abilities

1) Cats

Cats can scare away certain mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you are going to be settling down in Minecraft, then mob proofing is an essential part of your base. Moreover, placing down a couple of hundred torches is great for getting rid of things like skeletons, creepers, and zombies.

A lot of veterans know the light level does not matter when it comes to Phantoms. Even getting something like a mob switch doesn't turn these off. In this situation, you can actually use cats to keep away certain mobs—any Phantoms or straight creepers to try to wander near your base are going to be immediately deterred. Their presence not only adds a layer of defense but also a touch of charm to your base.

2) Pigs

Pigs and rails (Image via Mojang Studios)

Powered rails are a lot of fun to ride around in Minecraft, but if you don't have a lot of gold and redstone, they are pretty costly. If you're looking for the poor player's option, you can always put a saddled pig right in a mine cart, which is a less conventional yet effective mode of travel.

Despite the unconventional appearance, a pig in a mine cart can propel you forward at impressive speeds, rivaling powered rails. This quirky mode of transportation proves that even the silliest ideas can have practical implications in the world of Minecraft.

3) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton Horse (Image via Mojang Studios)

Horses provide exhilarating rides, but as soon as you take one to a body of water, you are out of luck. If you're ankle-deep, you are fine, but that is the most you are going to get unless you encounter a skeleton horse during a thunderstorm.

These bony steeds, when paired with the right potions, offer an extraordinary ability: underwater travel. While this method might not be the most common, it adds a dash of adventure to your Minecraft explorations, allowing you to explore underwater depths in a unique and eerie way.

4) Foxes

Fox and Chicken Farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

While battling mobs with a diamond sword is satisfying, it can be time-consuming. Foxes step in as handy assistants, efficiently dealing with the chicken population. By arming them with your enchanted sword, you create a fully automated chicken farm.

And luckily, because chickens are getting added into the equation, the fox is not going to sleep. This makes this farm pretty active in productivity hence, giving you both an easy and reusable way to get your fox fried chicken supplied.

5) Bees

The wither boss battle is notoriously challenging, especially on higher difficulties. Enlisting a swarm of bees as allies might sound whimsical, but it's surprisingly effective. By releasing a horde of bees on the wither, you can achieve victory, resulting in a coveted nether star.

However, you must proceed with caution, as angry bees can turn their aggression toward you if provoked. It's an unconventional yet exhilarating approach to defeating a formidable foe.

6) Ender Mites

Enderman farm using Endermites (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you look at an Endermite, it does not seem like it has much use except being annoying all the time. Endermen, however, harbor a unique disdain for Endermites. Therefore, you can use a simple technique to build clever farms that use stationary Endermites to attract and eliminate the Endermen.

The combination of Endermites and careful planning has revolutionized Enderman farms, highlighting the unexpected ways in which Minecraft's mobs can be harnessed for practical purposes.

7) Vindicators

Vindicators after being named Johnny (Image via Mojang Studios)

Vindicators are known for their infamous "Here's Johnny" reference. If you name a vindicator Johnny then it's going to go absolutely insane against all the other mobs around it.

This aggression can be channeled for more than just a film reference, as Vindicators can be used to create automated mob farms. By letting them loose on bred mobs, you establish a ruthless yet efficient system for resource collection. While it might be brutal, the results speak for themselves, showcasing the innovative applications of mob behavior.