Minecraft mushroom guide: How to grow, where it generates, and uses

Minecraft has kinds of naturally growing vegetation. When a chunk generates, it can create trees, bushes, grass, and more. Though mushrooms do not come under vegetation, they too grow in certain areas. They are unique food items that can be grown and used in various ways.

Here is a detailed guide about mushrooms in Minecraft.

Everything to know about mushrooms in Minecraft

Growing and generation areas

Small mushrooms grow naturally in low-light areas, while large mushrooms grow in certain biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mushrooms can either naturally grow in the world or can be manually grown by you. Naturally growing mushrooms can be found in small or large varieties, as shown in the picture above. Mushrooms can grow anywhere on any block that has than light level of 12. This means that the fungi grow in dimly lit areas. For it to grow in any light level, you need to place it on mycelium.

Large mushrooms grow in Mushroom Fields and Dark Oak Forests. Small mushrooms can grow in various areas like Swamps, Old Growth Spruce Taiga, Old Growth Pine Taiga, Mushroom Fields, and even in the Nether Wastes and the Nether Roof.

When you place a mushroom on either a grass or a mycelium block, it can either naturally grow into a large mushroom or can be bonemealed.

Mushrooms can also be obtained from Witch Huts in Swamp biomes or by shearing mooshrooms and bogged mobs. Mushrooms also grow on the Trial Chambers structure, near trial spawners surrounded by podzol blocks. It is also found naturally growing on top of fallen trees.

Finally, you can also get red or brown mushrooms from a wandering trader for one emerald.

Uses

Mushrooms can be used to craft various food items and can be used as decoration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When harvested, mushrooms can be used in various ways, particularly in crafting various food items. Additionally, you can also place mushrooms in flower pots for decoration.

First, players can make fermented spider eyes with a mushroom by combining it with sugar and spider eyes. This item is used to create a potion of weakness.

Red and brown mushrooms can also be combined with a bowl to craft mushroom stew. Either one of these mushrooms can also be combined with carrot, cooked rabbit, baked potato, and a bowl to craft rabbit stew. Finally, both mushrooms can be combined with a bowl and any flower to create a suspicious stew that has different effects.

