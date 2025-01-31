Minecraft Musket mod: Features, installation guide, and more

The Minecraft Musket mod is a unique add-on that recreates the Middle Ages and introduces muskets, one of the most powerful weapons of the time. Not only does the mod feature intricate recipes and methods that can be used to craft the weapon in-game, it also adds an array of powerful attachments or upgrades.

Here's how you can install and use the Minecraft Musket mod.

How to install the Minecraft Musket mod

Use the Curseforge loader to download and install the musket mod (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@ewewukek)

The Minecraft Musket mod can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge, Fabric, or Neoforge. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its popular mod loader to simplify the installation process.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Musket mod:

Head to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once downloaded, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Now, head to the top bar and search for the Minecraft Musket mod by ewewukek. Alternatively, you can click on this link to go to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Musket mod manually, hit the black Download button on the right side. Once the ZIP file has been successfully downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's mod directory. If you do not have Minecraft with Fabric/Forge/Neoforge installed or are new to installing mods and packs, it is recommended to use the official Curseforge mod loader for a seamless experience. For installation through the mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right. Wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the Curseforge app loads, you will get the prompt to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Musket mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game for the installation, it is recommended that you deploy the mod on a fresh instance. This avoids any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and prevents world corruption. Name your instance and click the Create button to proceed. After naming the instance and creating it, you will be redirected to the modpack's page. Wait for the files and assets to get installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Musket mod successfully installed.

If you are installing the mod manually, you will also need to install the Cloth Config API mod. Simply download the ZIP file and place it in the same mod directory as the Musket mod for it to work as intended.

Features of the Minecraft Musket mod

You can craft and modify many historical weapons using the Minecraft Musket mod (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@ ewewukek)

The Musket mod adds a host of popular historical weapons to the game and introduces a unique usage mechanic that faithfully recreates real-life features and limitations. Along with guns like the Musket, scoped musket, and the musket with a bayonet, it also introduces a flintlock pistol to the game, which is a great weapon for close-quarter combat.

Players will need to craft paper cartridges for ammunition to use in these guns in Minecraft. To add realism to the pack, the mod makes these historical guns unusable in water. Bullets also lose power when flying through water, just like in real life.

Additionally, the Minecraft musket mod arms pillagers and skeletons with guns, giving them a 5-20% chance of spawning with these custom weapons. The weapons can be used easily by employing the RMB (Right Mouse Button) to reload and fire. Additionally, full-sized weapons like muskets cannot be used offhand — you will need both hands to operate it.

All weapons and statistics in the Minecraft Musket mod

The Minecraft Musket mod adds a host of historical weapons from different periods (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@ewewukek)

The Minecraft Musket mod features five different historical weapons, each with unique properties and variable powers. While some are great for ranged attacks, others are more suited for close-quarter combat. Each weapon has its own damage and firepower, adding to the diversity and immersiveness of the pack.

Here are all the weapons and their associated statistics:

Musket

Damage: 16

Durability: 250

Enchantments: Knockback

Musket with Bayonet

Damage: 16

Durability: 250

Melee damage: 5

Enchantments: Sharpness, Smite, Bane of Arthropods

Scoped Musket

Zoom factor: 3x

Durability: 150

Enchantments: Knockback

Significantly improved accuracy and reduced bullet drop

Blunderbuss

Damage: 21

Durability: 200

Enchantments: Flame

Shoots nine pellets with a faster fire rate than the musket

Flintlock pistol

Damage: 12

Durability: 200

Enchantments: Quick Charge

Can be fired offhand and with both hands

