Minecraft Mystical Agriculture mod: Features and installation guide

In Minecraft, players can grow various types of crops like carrots, beetroot, wheat, potatoes, etc. These crops grow gradually with each tick and their growth can be accelerated using bone meal and other fertilizers. Other resources in-game must be obtained from various activities like fighting mobs, mining, and looting structures.

However, a unique mod called Mystical Agriculture lets players get all kinds of resources through farming. The mod also adds various new resources, both real and fictional. Here is everything players need to know about the Mystical Agriculture mod.

All major details about Mystical Agriculture mod for Minecraft and its installation guide

What is the Mystical Agriculture mod?

Apart from new farming features, it also adds new weapons, armor, and ore blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mystical Agriculture is much more than just an enhanced farming mod for Minecraft. It not only allows players to grow any resource using its seeds, but also adds new weapons, armor, farming tools, and ores to find underground in both Overworld and Nether.

The mod adds more than 130 resources, all of which can be grown on farmland. From diamonds to chicken mob drops, everything can be obtained by growing special seeds. It adds a set of six farming tools like scythes, sickles, watering cans, and more.

Blocks like soulium spawners allow players to spawn any mob if players have their essence from growing them. New furnaces are also added with the mod to get more smelted items from them.

More advanced farming and enchanting blocks like seed preprocessors, harvesters, growth accelerators, and awakening alters can entirely change how players experience and progress in-game.

Players must first start mining for infernium essence and prosperity shards. Infernium can also be farmed on regular or essence farmlands or obtained by killing mobs.

For more information on how to get started with the mod features, players can head over to their official Wiki.

In conclusion, this mod adds ample new features to alter how players grind in Minecraft, allowing them to create unique farms to obtain almost unlimited resources both existing and bespoke.

How to download Mystical Agriculture mod for Minecraft

Mystical Agriculture mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a guide on downloading and installing Mystical Agriculture:

Download and install any one of the following modding APIs: Forge, or NeoForge. Make sure to download the modding API for the game version 1.21.1, as that's the latest game version the Mystical Agriculture mod supports as of now. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Mystical Agriculture and Cucumber Library mod. Cucumber Library is a necessary tooltip that is required by the main mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.21.1 and the desired modding API. Copy and paste both mod files into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory, "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft". Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or NeoForge 1.21.1 modded version. Open the modded game version and enter a world to play around with the mod.

