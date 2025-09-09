Minecraft Naturalist mod guide

Minecraft has various kinds of animals like cows, sheep, pigs, wolves, cats, cod, salmon, squid, polar bears, etc. Each of them has its own behavior and can interact with players in different ways. While the game has wildlife, the community has always craved for more animals.

Ad

Since Java Edition is heavily moddable, players have created all sorts of mods to add new mobs. One such mod is called Naturalist, which adds various new real-life animals to the game. Here is more to know about this Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide on the Naturalist mod for Minecraft

What does the Naturalist mod offer?

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

Naturalist is a mod that adds loads of animals to Minecraft to enhance the game's wildlife and immersion. Here is a list of all the animals the mod adds:

Alligators

Bass

Bear

Bird

Boar

Butterfly

Catfish

Deer

Dragonfly

Duck

Elephant

Firefly

Giraffe

Hippo

Lion

Lizard

Rhino

Snail

Snake

Tortoise

Vulture

Zebra

These animals engage with the environment in dynamic ways that produce a living ecosystem rather than existing as inert ambient features. For instance, bears can be observed prowling through forests, chasing deer, and turning aggressive if their young are in danger. Whereas a deer grazes in peace but is nonetheless wary and fast to escape danger.

Ad

Additionally, the mod adds various tiny animals with their own unique features. Butterflies undergo a whole life cycle, beginning as caterpillars and then turning into vibrant adults. Snails scuttle across the forest floor, and snakes actively hunt other gangs.

You can also interact with all these creatures in unique ways. For example, you can feed birds to tame them, but you will have a hard time dodging lions that cannot be tamed by any means.

Ad

You can head to Naturalist's official Wiki page to learn every single detail about each animal the mod adds. As of now, it supports game versions 1.18.2 through 1.20.1 and runs on both Forge and Fabric.

How to download and install the Naturalist mod for Minecraft

Naturalist mod can be downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via CurseForge/crispytwig)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Naturalist mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install Forge and Fabric for the game version 1.20.1. Head to Modrinth and search for the Naturalist mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 as of now. Also, download the GeckoLib mod for Forge or Fabric 1.20.1. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring all the new animals the mod adds.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!