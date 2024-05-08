Minecraft needs to take more mob inspiration from its spin-off titles

As the single best-selling game of all time, it should come as no surprise that there have been numerous spin-offs produced in the Minecraft universe. And while all of them have been discontinued, that doesn't mean that there aren't interesting features, mobs, and ideas to take from them for the base game. Mobs, in particular, are a category Mojang could take inspiration from.

Detailed below are some of the best examples of mobs that would work wonders in the vanilla game, as well as what makes them such a good potential addition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Minecraft spin-off mobs that Mojang needs to bring to the base game

Moobloom

Thankfully, many of the mob vote losers have been added in by fans (Image via Mojang)

The Moobloom is a cow variant that lost the mob vote back in 2020. It was up against the Iceologer—more on this mob later—and the glow squid. The glow squid went on to win the vote, despite being seen as one of Minecraft's most underwhelming features upon its addition.

This left the adorable Moobloom in limbo. Thankfully, though, these yellow flower-covered cows found at least a temporary home in the canceled Minecraft Earth AR spin-off game.

They would leave a trail of flowers as they walked, making flower farms in vanilla much easier. They could also be updated to produce honey, similar to how mooshrooms produce mushroom stew. These two features would make the Moobloom a truly amazing addition to the vanilla game.

Iceologer

The Iceologer is another mob vote candidate and actually lost the same mob vote as Moobloom's. However, the Iceologer appeared in the Dungeons spin-off, in the Creeping Winter DLC, rather than the AR mobile app previously mentioned.

Iceologers were described as living in the mountains, where they would attack players by summoning and then dropping giant chunks of ice. This behavior was used in their spin-off appearance for their attack patterns and is a great demonstration of why they would make amazing hostile vanilla Minecraft mobs.

Wildfire

The Wildfire is yet another mob vote mob that has only been officially implemented in a spin-off title. It is based on Mob D, also known as the Hovering Inferno, from the very first community mob vote that Mojang put on.

The Wildfire, similar to the Iceologer, has appeared in the recently discontinued Minecraft: Dungeons spin-off title. The mob acted as a miniboss in the game, where it demonstrated many of the abilities first mentioned in its reveal. It spawns with a group of blaze, surrounded by floating shields. Players needed to shatter them before they could hit the blaze hidden within.

These mobs would make such a fun addition to the base game, especially after seeing them in action. It would also be a great time to add them, as one of the new Minecraft mace enchantments specifically helps break through armor. The Wildfire could be a good way to organically teach players about the enchantment.

Regal Tiger

The Regal Tiger would make a great mount upgrade from the base horse (Image via Mojang)

The Regal Tiger is a mount from the also recently discontinued Minecraft Legends spin-off title. It is a purple tiger that acts as one of several mounts the player has access to throughout the game. It's physically one of the largest mounts.

This mob would make for a great vanilla inclusion for a few reasons. The first is that, as a large mount, it could potentially deal damage somehow. This would make it essentially a tameable version of a ravager for players to use when fighting off hostile mobs and taking on raids.

The recent Armored Paws update seems to imply that Mojang wants pets to play a more active role in the game. The Regal Tiger would be an amazing next step down that path.