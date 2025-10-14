Minecraft Orbital Railgun mod guide

Minecraft Orbital Railgun is a deadly yet fun mod to try in Java Edition. The vanilla version of the game is quite primitive and sometimes fictional when it comes to tools, weapons, and explosives. You can craft pickaxes, axes, swords, spears, TNT, End Crystals, etc. However, there are no technologically advanced weapons to try.

Hence, mods like Orbital Railgun that bring a deadly weapon to the game become popular. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod, including what it offers and how to download it.

Features and download guide for Minecraft Orbital Railgun mod

What does the Minecraft Orbital Railgun mod offer?

Crafting, aiming, and the end result of the orbital railgun (Image via Modrinth/Mishkis)

While TNT and End Crystals can do massive amounts of damage, it is minuscule when compared to the Minecraft Orbital Railgun mod.

This mod simply adds an orbital railgun that can be crafted and aimed at a certain point. Once it is aimed and launched, it will take less than half a minute for a massive explosion to occur. A large, cylindrical laser will appear from the sky, completely demolishing the targeted area. As shown in the picture above, it will remove every single block and mob from that area, including the bedrock layer. A massive crater to the void will be made after the orbital railgun is used.

It is worth noting that the crafting recipe for such a weapon of mass destruction is aptly difficult. You will need these items to make one orbital railgun:

1 Glass pane

2 Netherite ingot

1 Emerald

1 Nether Star

1 Netherite block

1 Lapis Lazuli

1 Redstone dust

Obtaining netherite items and a nether star can be quite difficult in Minecraft, making the railgun slightly balanced. Of course, you can try it out without crafting it in creative mode.

How to download and install the Minecraft Orbital Railgun mod?

The mod can be easily downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/Mishkis)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Minecraft Orbital Railgun mod:

Download and install Fabric for the game version 1.20.1. Head to Modrinth and search for the Orbital Railgun mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the Fabric 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, craft the orbital railgun, and start obliterating the terrain with massive explosions.

