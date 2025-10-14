How to redeem copper cape in Minecraft

To celebrate The Copper Age game drop, Mojang is giving out a special copper cape in Minecraft. This cape is special since it will feature a stylish chiseled copper block design, both in oxidized and non-oxidized colors. When you wear and activate an elytra with this cape, the cape's pattern turns into a copper grate design with star-shaped holes.

Ad

Here is a short guide on how to redeem the copper cape in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions.

Ways to redeem the copper cape in Minecraft

Directly get the copper cape in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Directly get the copper cape by picking and placing the copper golem statue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The first method to simply get the copper cape in your account is by picking up and placing a copper golem statue. Though this can be done in both survival and creative mode, you need to remember that you have to pick up the statue from the world by mining it and then placing it somewhere else. The challenge needs to be completed before October 20, 2025.

Ad

Trending

This is exclusive to Bedrock Edition, and the cape will arrive in your Dressing Room by October 30, 2025.

Get the copper cape code and redeem it on the website

Watch a Twitch or TikTok Minecraft streamer for five minutes to get the copper cape (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Twitch)

Another method to get a copper cape in Minecraft is through a redeem code. The code can be obtained by two methods: watching Twitch or TikTok Minecraft streamers, or by visiting the Minecraft booth at TwitchCon San Diego.

Ad

The first method to get the new cape is by watching Twitch streamers with drops on for five minutes or TikTok streamers with drops on for three minutes. This challenge needs to be done between October 13 (8 am PT) and October 20 (10 am PDT). Once you complete either of these quests, you will receive the redeem code.

TwitchCon 2025 San Diego will have a Minecraft booth from where a copper cape can be claimed (Image via Twitch Rivals)

The second way to get a redeem code for the copper cape in Minecraft is by visiting the game's booth at MCC/TwitchCon in San Diego, California, in person between October 17-19, 2025. There, you will get a physical copy of the redeem code.

Ad

Claim the cape by typing its redeem code on this website (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you have the redeem code for the copper cape in Minecraft, you can head to this Minecraft webpage, where you can type out the 27-digit code and get the cape in both Bedrock and Java Edition.

Ad

Remember, the copper cape redeem code's expiry date is November 19, 2025. Hence, you must claim the cape before that; otherwise, the code will not work.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!