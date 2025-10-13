  • home icon
5 interesting facts about spear in Minecraft

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Oct 13, 2025 17:17 GMT
Minecraft spear
Spear and shield (Image via Mojang)

At the second Minecraft Live of 2025, Minecraft unveiled a new game drop titled Mounts of Mayhem, featuring lots of new exciting features for players to enjoy. Out of all the new features, the spear is arguably the most exciting feature in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

Just last year, Minecraft added a new epic weapon called the mace, and now developers are back with another weapon to make the game's combat feel fresh. In this article, we will be talking about some interesting facts about the brand-new Minecraft weapon: the spear.

5 things you may not know about Minecraft spears

1) First tiered weapon in over a decade

Spear is a new tiered weapon (Image via Mojang)
Spear is a new tiered weapon (Image via Mojang)

Until now, swords and axes were the only tiered weapons and were added in the early alpha days of the game. Now, nearly 15 years later, Mojang has added a brand-new weapon with multiple tiers. Players can craft spears using sticks and any of the following materials:

  • Wood
  • Stone
  • Copper
  • Iron
  • Gold
  • Diamond

If you have a diamond spear, you can use a netherite ingot and a netherite upgrade smithing template to upgrade it to the netherite tier.

2) Adds dash mechanic to the game

You can now dash in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
You can now dash in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In terms of movement, Minecraft has had mounts, minecarts, and elytra to help players travel and maneuver the world. However, what the game lacked was a dashing mechanic. With the introduction of the spear and its Lunge enchantment, players now have a fun dash mechanic to enjoy in Minecraft.

The Lunge enchantment basically launches the player when a jab attack is performed. This is similar to how the trident’s Channeling enchantment works in water, but it’s quicker and covers a smaller distance.

3) Unique behavior when used by zombies and skeletons

New zombie horseman with spear (Image via Mojang)
New zombie horseman with spear (Image via Mojang)

Similar to other equipment and armaments, the spear can also be wielded by other mobs. However, that was expected as it’s already a thing. But what really makes the spear stand out in a hostile mob’s hand is that it lets the mob charge at the player. This means Mounts of Mayhem will have zombies, skeletons, and piglins occasionally wielding spears with new attacks.

In the case of zombie mobs, they can use the spear’s charge attack and quickly close the distance with players for a good scare and damage. But in the hands of skeletons and piglins, you will have to face jab attacks from them.

4) Mace and spear combo can one-shot through Totem of Undying

Totem of Undying can be a life-saver by allowing you to escape death. However, this powerful item becomes powerless in front of the mace and spear combo, as discovered by a Minecraft fan.

By using rockets and an elytra to gain height, you can drop down on a player and hit them with a jab attack along with a quick smash attack from the mace. With the best enchantments for the spear and mace, this combo can pierce through netherite armor and kill a player equipped with a Totem of Undying.

5) Spear cares about your velocity

Speed is everything (Image via Mojang)
Speed is everything (Image via Mojang)

The spear is quite different from the mace weapon introduced in 2024. While the mace’s smash attack power is dependent on the falling height, the spear’s charge attack gains its power from the player’s velocity.

If you manage to reach high speed using rockets, you might even be able to kill the Ender Dragon with one charged hit. Reaching high speeds and hitting the target without dying isn’t an easy task, so you will definitely need practice to perform some deadly spear attacks.

When it comes to weapons, Minecraft offers a wide range of options. If you like to sweep through multiple enemies at once, a sword would be a better pick. For single-target bosses, axes can deal devastating damage. Then, there are modern weapons like the trident and mace, which feature different attacking styles. With the addition of spears, the game's combat system is set to receive a much-needed upgrade.

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

Edited by Manish Kumar Choudhary
