5 interesting facts about spear in Minecraft

At the second Minecraft Live of 2025, Minecraft unveiled a new game drop titled Mounts of Mayhem, featuring lots of new exciting features for players to enjoy. Out of all the new features, the spear is arguably the most exciting feature in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop.Just last year, Minecraft added a new epic weapon called the mace, and now developers are back with another weapon to make the game's combat feel fresh. In this article, we will be talking about some interesting facts about the brand-new Minecraft weapon: the spear.5 things you may not know about Minecraft spears1) First tiered weapon in over a decadeSpear is a new tiered weapon (Image via Mojang)Until now, swords and axes were the only tiered weapons and were added in the early alpha days of the game. Now, nearly 15 years later, Mojang has added a brand-new weapon with multiple tiers. Players can craft spears using sticks and any of the following materials:WoodStoneCopperIronGoldDiamondIf you have a diamond spear, you can use a netherite ingot and a netherite upgrade smithing template to upgrade it to the netherite tier.2) Adds dash mechanic to the gameYou can now dash in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)In terms of movement, Minecraft has had mounts, minecarts, and elytra to help players travel and maneuver the world. However, what the game lacked was a dashing mechanic. With the introduction of the spear and its Lunge enchantment, players now have a fun dash mechanic to enjoy in Minecraft.The Lunge enchantment basically launches the player when a jab attack is performed. This is similar to how the trident’s Channeling enchantment works in water, but it’s quicker and covers a smaller distance.3) Unique behavior when used by zombies and skeletonsNew zombie horseman with spear (Image via Mojang)Similar to other equipment and armaments, the spear can also be wielded by other mobs. However, that was expected as it’s already a thing. But what really makes the spear stand out in a hostile mob’s hand is that it lets the mob charge at the player. This means Mounts of Mayhem will have zombies, skeletons, and piglins occasionally wielding spears with new attacks.In the case of zombie mobs, they can use the spear’s charge attack and quickly close the distance with players for a good scare and damage. But in the hands of skeletons and piglins, you will have to face jab attacks from them.4) Mace and spear combo can one-shot through Totem of UndyingOne shotting through Totem with Mace + Spear byu/Copper_Chip inMinecraftTotem of Undying can be a life-saver by allowing you to escape death. However, this powerful item becomes powerless in front of the mace and spear combo, as discovered by a Minecraft fan.By using rockets and an elytra to gain height, you can drop down on a player and hit them with a jab attack along with a quick smash attack from the mace. With the best enchantments for the spear and mace, this combo can pierce through netherite armor and kill a player equipped with a Totem of Undying.5) Spear cares about your velocitySpeed is everything (Image via Mojang)The spear is quite different from the mace weapon introduced in 2024. While the mace’s smash attack power is dependent on the falling height, the spear’s charge attack gains its power from the player’s velocity. If you manage to reach high speed using rockets, you might even be able to kill the Ender Dragon with one charged hit. Reaching high speeds and hitting the target without dying isn’t an easy task, so you will definitely need practice to perform some deadly spear attacks.When it comes to weapons, Minecraft offers a wide range of options. If you like to sweep through multiple enemies at once, a sword would be a better pick. For single-target bosses, axes can deal devastating damage. Then, there are modern weapons like the trident and mace, which feature different attacking styles. With the addition of spears, the game's combat system is set to receive a much-needed upgrade.