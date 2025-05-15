Minecraft Particular mod guide: Features and how to download

Minecraft has lots of particle effects from various items, blocks, weather conditions, underwater, etc. These particles can vary in size, color, shape, and more. While the game has a plethora of particle effects, there is always room for more, especially because of varied biomes and dimensions. One of the most popular particle mods out there is called Particular.

Here is everything to know about the Particular Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for Minecraft Particular mod

What does a particular mod offer?

Particular mod brings a whole new list of particle effects for many activities, blocks, and locations. It first adds 3D water splashes and waterfall cascades as shown in the title picture above. These new water particle effects match the color of the water and also create a white wave, bubbles, and smaller water particles.

Furthermore, it also brings fireflies to the game as a particle in warm biomes near flowers. Though Mojang has already added fireflies through firefly bushes, this mod continues to bring the feature to other warm biomes.

Another feature that this mod adds, which Minecraft now already has, is falling leaves. Mojang officially added falling leaves with the 1.21.5 game drop, but this mod will add a different kind of falling leaves effect, since the leaves will fall all the way to the ground before disappearing, which is not the case with the vanilla particle effect.

When chests are placed underwater and a player opens them, lots of new bubble particles will release from them as well. The mod also adds realistic droplet waves in a water body when it rains, and one-pixel gray particles in caves to depict cave dust.

Like so, the Particular mod adds a whole bunch of particles and visual effects to Minecraft.

How to download the Particular mod for Minecraft

The particular mod can be downloaded from Modrinth (Image via Modrinth/Chai)

Here is a short guide to download and install the Particular mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric mod loader for the game version 1.21.4, as the mod currently supports the 1.21.4 game version. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Particular mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric 1.21.4 game version. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.21.4 modded game version. Open the game and enter a new world to explore all the new particles and visual effects the mod brings.

