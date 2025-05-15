6 interesting facts about Minecraft happy ghast update

Mojang will soon be releasing the new Minecraft happy ghast update, which is also called the summer game drop by the community. The developers have already revealed most of the features and changes this game drop will bring. Some of them will be game-changing, while others are important quality-of-life changes.

Here is a list of some interesting facts about Minecraft's upcoming game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. This list consists of some major features and some quality-of-life changes.

List of 6 fascinating facts about Minecraft happy ghast update

1) New lead and saddle crafting recipes

In the summer game drop, Mojang decided to bring some major changes to two useful items: saddles and lead. Lead received loads of mechanic changes, including a brand new crafting recipe that replaces the slime ball with string. This makes its crafting recipe a lot simpler since finding slime balls early in the game was tricky.

While saddles only received one major feature change, it turned out to the one of the biggest features in the entire game drop. Mojang decided to make saddles craftable, using three leathers and one iron ingot. Since saddles used to be a rare loot item, crafting them with such simple items will be a massive game-changer.

2) Background music frequency setting

In Minecraft, the game occasionally plays various types of background music. However, this music is not consistent since it stops after a while and might not return for several minutes or hours. Hence, with the summer game drop, Mojang decided to add a sound setting that alters the frequency of background music.

It can be set to either the default setting, the frequent setting, or the consistent setting.

3) New environmental fog (JE only)

For several years now, Minecraft Java Edition has only had one type of fog, which contained both environmental and render-distance fog. With the next game drop, Mojang decided to split the two and improve environmental fog specifically. They also added a new type of fog when it rains or snows.

The changes in environmental fog make the game look a bit different at different times of day and weather.

4) Shears become more useful

Shears are a tool in Minecraft that is used to cut out various kinds of delicate vegetation blocks like vines, glow lichens, etc. While it was already an important tool to have, its usefulness will increase after the next game drop.

The tool will soon be able to cut leads, saddles, harnesses, and even carpets from mobs.

5) Firework rockets with elytra changes

Firework rockets are most useful with an elytra since they can boost or launch a player in the air while gliding. Previously, if players accidentally placed the rockets on a block while gliding, the rockets did not boost the players ahead.

This will now change in the upcoming game drop. Even if the firework rocket is placed on any facet of a block while gliding, it will still act as a booster and launch players ahead.

5) Piglins barter dried ghast

Dried ghast is a new block coming to the summer game drop. It can be grown by submerging it in water and turning it into a ghastling, and eventually a happy ghast. While the block can be found near Nether fossils in Soul Sand Valleys and can be crafted, it can also be obtained by piglins.

There is a 2.18% to 2.13% chance of getting a dried ghast block by bartering with piglins in the Nether.

