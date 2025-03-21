Minecraft partners with The Vatican for a St. Peter’s Basilica exploration game

Mojang Studios recently collaborated with The Vatican City for a special Minecraft Education exploration game for the St. Peter's Basilica Church. In the past, the Swedish game company has collaborated with many such institutions to further help their younger audience learn about the world through the Education Edition.

This exploration game, called Peter is Here, is yet another way to urge players to learn about one of the world's most popular places. Here are all the major details to know about Peter is Here: AI for Cultural Heritage.

All details about Peter is Here interactive experience in Minecraft Education

What does Peter is Here offer?

Peter is Here enables students to explore St. Peter's Basilica. It offers interactive gameplay that combines history, artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and innovative problem-solving techniques.

Students playing the Education Edition will journey through time to discover the rich history of the building while engaging in practical restoration work. They will witness how the Sanpietrini, who are in charge of maintaining the Church, operate by helping them restore ancient artifacts.

Learners will be able to employ simulated AI technologies, interact with historical figures, and examine important artifacts. Teachers can bring this world into the classroom with supplemental materials that describe the history of St. Peter's Basilica and how AI is being used to maintain it digitally.

Students can use AI tools to actively restore ancient artifacts in the Peter is Here interactive experience. (Image via Youtube/Minecraft Education)

Students will actively contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage through various means like restoring historic mosaics, bolstering Renaissance architecture, etc.

With two different game pathways, Peter Is Here is ideal for teachers who want to incorporate STEM, history, art, and digital literacy into their lessons.

A classroom-ready PowerPoint for structured education and student workbooks that enhance engagement and understanding of each restoration site will also be available for teachers to download.

How to get Peter is Here for Minecraft Education

Peter is Here is easily available to everyone who has the Education Edition (Image via Minecraft Education)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get Peter is Here interactive experience for Minecraft Education Edition:

Get Minecraft Education Edition from the Microsoft Store if you have not already. Open Education Edition and sign in with your school or work account. Once signed in, click on "Start Lesson." Search for the "Peter is Here" lesson. Head to its product page and start the lesson to enter the world of St. Peter's Basilica.

