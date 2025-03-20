Mojang announces A Minecraft Movie Hero skin pack ahead of movie release

A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner and Mojang Studios has started the hype train. From capes featuring the face of Jack Black, who will be playing Steve in the film, to a cosmetic line-up in partnership with Nyx Cosmetics, exciting items and collaborations are being released left, right, and center. And it seems that another item has been added to this list.

Mojang Studios took to the official Instagram and X handles of Minecraft to announce a brand new skin pack featuring all the stars from the upcoming movie. You can choose to roleplay as Steve with his salt-and-pepper beard, Garrett Garrison played by Jason Momoa, or any of the other lead characters from the film with this skin pack developed by Spark Universe. Here’s everything about the item and how to get it.

Everything about A Minecraft Movie Hero skin pack

Spark Universe is known for its wonderful add-ons, such as RealismCraft and Realism VFX, and it recently released A Minecraft Movie pack, which brings all the interesting items, mobs, and even two bosses from the film to the game.

The best thing about the Hero skin pack is that it’s free and you can download it by simply heading over to Minecraft Marketplace. It is better to open the store from the in-game menu. Afterward, search for the skin pack and download it. Once that is done, open the pack from the customize character menu and you can pick whoever you want to be.

When the first teaser trailer of the movie was dropped fans were unsure of how Black looked as Steve. The actor was sporting long hair and a salt-and-pepper beard which was completely different from the goatee that the character has in the sandbox. However, if you are someone who does not like Steve's in-game look, this skin pack can help you transform into the movie version of the beloved character.

A Minecraft Movie is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025, and fans are not quite happy about the film's overall state. All the trailers released up till now have failed to impress the community, who seems to be concerned about the bizarre look of the movie.

