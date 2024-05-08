Minecraft has the perfect opportunity to add copper horns with Tricky Trials update

Minecraft has a history of teasing new items through beta updates, only to abandon them and eventually remove them altogether. One such item that followed this pattern was the copper horn, a copper variant of the regular horn with numerous variations.

Initially introduced in the 1.18.30.26 Bedrock beta update, the copper horn was loved by the community for its design. Sadly, it was removed in a later beta update. Given the similar features found in Tricky Trials, the update presents an ideal opportunity to reintroduce it.

In this article, we delve into why the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update is the perfect match for the reintroduction of copper horns.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Copper horns could be a fitting addition to the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

The Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update is set to introduce significant additions to the game, with trial chambers taking center stage. Amid the plethora of new features and changes, the additions that are often overlooked are the five new copper items.

Since this update already includes quite a few copper items and blocks, adding the unreleased copper horns to it makes sense. It's not an impossible idea, given that the reason for removing copper horns was that they didn't meet the developer's design goals.

Furthermore, given that the last two major updates were launched in June following extended intervals, there's a good chance that the Tricky Trials update will do the same, potentially offering ample time for design adjustments.

Here's a rundown of all the copper items and blocks included in the Minecraft 1.21 update:

Copper door

Copper grate

Copper bulb

Chiseled copper

Copper trapdoor

Some of these additions have been undergoing testing since October 2023 and have been a part of the test versions ever since.

Uses of copper horn

The iteration of the copper horn released with the Bedrock Beta update was fully functional and had a simple crafting recipe. When used by a player, a copper horn would create a unique sound that could be heard by others in a large radius.

It had 10 variations, each with distinctive sounds. Each variant would play three different sounds when the player was looking up, crouching, and looking down.

The short-lived item could be crafted using three copper ingots placed in a V-shape surrounding a goat horn on the crafting table. Although easily craftable, the item also had a natural source, where it could be found in loot chests at pillager outposts.

This was a slight enhancement for pillager outposts, making them a more rewarding structure to explore, as they currently do not offer many valuable items that justify the risk-to-reward ratio.