Minecraft pitcher plant guide: How to get, uses, and more 

Minecraft has been around for more than a decade, and with time subsequent updates, tons of new content has been added to the game. The pitcher plant is one of those aspects added in the 1.20 version of Minecraft. This update, known as the Trails and Tales update, also introduced a new mob named the Sniffer. The pitcher plant is extremely unique, with many interesting aspects associated with it.

From the process of obtaining to its uses, this article will look at all the details regarding the pitcher plant.

Minecraft pitcher plant guide: Everything you need to know

Acquiring a pitcher plant

A pitcher plant is a plant that emerges from a pitcher pod, which acts like its seed. A pitcher pod transforms into a pitcher plant when it reaches its final stage. These seeds are not commonly found, and there is a unique way to look for them.

To acquire a pitcher plant, you must look for the Sniffer. The Sniffer is a passive mob and is not found spawning naturally in the Minecraft world. Instead, it can only be obtained via Sniffer eggs, which mature and hatch into the Sniffer.

As the name suggests, the Sniffer has a unique attribute to sniff out and seek seeds for various décor based plants. It does this by digging seeds through blocks like dirt, grass, and moss.

Sniffer eggs can be found in suspicious sand, which are collapsible blocks added to the game. These blocks are found in warm water ruins and desert temples.

Once you obtain suspicious sand, it can be brushed off with the new brush tool to reveal the hidden contents it carries. You can also breed two adult Sniffers with torchflower seeds, who then lay a Sniffer egg.

The Sniffers can bury their nose deep into the ground and start digging for seeds. Once they have finished digging, there is a chance to procure a pitcher pod, which will drop on the floor. A Sniffer can dig the pitcher pod from blocks like dirt, grass, podzol, coarse dirt, rooted dirt, moss block, mud, and muddy mangrove roots.

Growing the pitcher plant

Use farmlands to grow pitcher plants. (Image via Mojang)

Once you obtain the pod, you can look for an optimal location to grow the pitcher plant, like the farmlands. Place the pod on the farmland, and with time, it will mature into the plant. It can be instantly broken with any item or with bare hands. The plant also breaks with water and lava and even a piston.

Uses

Pitcher plants can be used to craft dyes. (Image via Mojang)

Pitcher plants are mostly used as decorative entities in Minecraft. They can be used to enhance the décor of indoors and gardens since they have a distinct appearance that differs from other plants in the game.

Pitcher plants can also be used to craft cyan dye, wherein one plant can be crafted into two dyes. The pods can themselves be used as seeds to breed chicken or to tame parrots.