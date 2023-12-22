Minecraft player bizarrely switched wolf armor mechanics to make armadillo armor

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/JayCubTruth posted a terrifying yet hilarious video about switching the wolf armor crafting mechanics and crafting armadillo armor by slaying wolves. This was a horrific scene since the video starts with them killing several wolves to obtain pelt and meat. Later on, the pelts were combined to craft armadillo armor that the new mobs could wear.

The customary armor worn by armadillos was surprisingly detailed, with the wolf's head on top of the armadillo's. Horrifyingly, the wolf's eyes in the armor were completely white.

The player showcased how, after wearing the armor, the armadillos can help them fight hostile mobs as well. Several armadillos with their armor were seen fighting a bunch of zombies. Essentially, the original poster hilariously switched their entire personalities, along with the armor mechanics, as a joke.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor creating armadillo armor as opposed to wolf armor

Since wolf armor and the discussion about how it can be improved are currently trending, this post on Minecraft's official subreddit received a lot of attention. It accrued more than 6k upvotes and several comments within a day. It was also somewhat of a dark joke since the original poster killed wolves to create armor for armadillos.

Redditor u/thatsmyoldlady humorously asked whether the wolf armor could be placed on a sheep. Other members of the subreddit hilariously joined the joke about how the tables might turn if a sheep was to wear wolf armor, and u/19412 played on the famous idiom 'a wolf in sheep's clothing.'

Another Redditor, u/shwonkles_ur_donkles, commented that the armadillo armor looked adorable. They stated that the whole idea, minus the killing of wolves and the fact that armadillos were wearing wolf's skin, was quite fascinating.

Other players discussed that the idea of wolves wearing armadillo-made armor was not gross because armadillos were not killed, and their skin does not need to be used to create wolf armor in Minecraft. Rather, armadillos are brushed to obtain scutes that are used to craft the protective gear.

Of course, there were many comments simply stating how creepy and dark the post was, mainly because wolves are one of the most loved creatures in Minecraft.

A few Redditors were quick to point out a mod called 'Better Than Wolves' and how the mechanics shown in the video resembled certain aspects of the mod.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors reacted to how the original poster flipped the method of making wolf armor to create armadillo armor. While some were creeped out upon seeing wolves getting killed, others discussed aspects of the armor. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.