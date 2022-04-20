Minecraft player builds an astonishing and environment-friendly birdhouse

Nearly anything that exists in real life can be built in Minecraft. The lack of circles in the game might make it challenging, but almost anything can be done, at least closely resembling the original. Players have been able to build aquariums and raceways and have even been working on a one-to-one recreation of Earth.

Sometimes, the builds aren't exact replicas but rather a version of the real-life item. Instead of building the Empire State Building, gamers may build a tall skyscraper with a similar spire.

A Minecraft Redditor took two real-life items, a birdbath and a greenhouse, and combined them into a stunning in-game build. Check it out below:

Minecraft Redditor creates a beautiful birdhouse in-game

This build isn't overwhelming. It's not massive or intricately detailed. It doesn't feature a redstone device that takes players hours to fix. It probably doesn't even use as many blocks as other builds do.

Does that make it any less impressive? Quite the contrary. This build may be simple, but it is incredible. It's beautiful and fits the Minecraft vibe.

It doesn't even use a wide variety of blocks, either. Based on the clip, it seems like there are just five total blocks in play:

Leaves

Quartz blocks

Quartz stairs

Glass blocks

Acacia door

The build has a few pillars of quartz blocks. On top, quartz stairs are connected to make the frame of the roof, which is filled with glass blocks and leaves. Naturally, the door is there to get in and out.

Interior of the build (Image via u/dieserjung on Reddit)

It's all nice, but the interior is where this build truly shines. It's a combination of a birdbath and a greenhouse, so both elements are on the interior. Inside, birds fly freely, and at least five different colored parrots are present.

Azalea bushes, vines, an oak tree, and even sugar cane make up the greenhouse part of the build. It's got a bench for seating and seeds (cocoa beans in an item frame) for the birds to feed on.

The interior lighting comes from lanterns, which only helps with the overall esthetic. Everything comes together perfectly to make it one of the most beautiful and quaint builds the community has seen in a while.

The community is responding appropriately, as the comments are filled with positivity. One mentioned the versatility of a build like this.

Overall, the post has rightfully received nearly five thousand upvotes in less than a day, reflecting how much the Minecraft community loves this build.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar