Minecraft player creates astonishing Multiverse after building Universe and 4th Dimension

Minecraft is a game where you can explore a vast open world and unleash your creativity by building various structures. The community constantly pushes boundaries, demonstrating that the only limit is the player's imagination.

After creating impressive structures, players often share their work on the official Minecraft subreddit. This article focuses on a popular Redditor's post that showcases their version of the multiverse created in Minecraft and explores the responses from other users.

Multiverse built in Minecraft

u/ChrisDaCow on Reddit is a renowned content creator from the United States who is celebrated for their breathtaking builds. With previous jaw-dropping projects like the 4th dimension and the Universe, this American YouTuber has set a benchmark for Minecraft builders worldwide.

Chris' latest masterpiece is a rendition of the multiverse. The project encompasses various builds, including branching timelines, infinite earths, wormholes, black and white holes, a triple star system, and more.

Black and white holes in the multiverse (Image via Reddit/u/ChrisDaCow)

The project was enormous, causing the game to struggle in rendering all the different Earth variations. To address this challenge, Chris reached out to a game developer to discover the most effective Minecraft optimization mods, enabling him to render a larger number of chunks.

The complexity of these constructions, combined with the skillful use of shaders in creating high-quality videos, plays a major role in making ChrisDaCow's content widely popular.

Reddit users react

Chris's Reddit post on the official Minecraft subreddit has received over twelve thousand upvotes, signaling a significant level of approval from the community.

Many found it hard to believe that this project could be real, and some were curious about the time it might have taken.

In the comments, a few suggested it might not have taken too long due to the use of world edit. However, others highlighted the small details on each planet, indicating that it likely still required a considerable amount of time.

In the comments section of his YouTube video, Chris shared that creating the video took him over five months, during which he was also busy with a few other projects.

u/Traditional-Welder80 humorously commented, "That one unemployed friend's casual Monday project." It's a common meme, adding humor by playfully suggesting that Chris's impressive creation might seem like something done on a leisurely Monday by someone with plenty of free time. The comment added a light and funny touch to the discussion.

Because Chris's posts featuring his builds consistently attract significant attention, some frequent Redditors immediately identified the builder. They discussed his remarkable ability to construct virtually anything.

In the comments, Chris revealed that he is currently working on the second part of a recently uploaded video. In this video, he attempted to teach an ape how to play the game.