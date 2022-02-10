Minecraft player creates a beautiful mountain climbing animation

Recently, a Minecraft player named 'jaeylo' posted a short but stunning animation of a game character climbing a tall mountain. The beauty of the animation quickly caught the attention of loads of people and the post got hundreds of likes and positive comments on Twitter.

In the video, a Minecraft character tries to climb a snow-clad stony mountain. He somehow climbs to the summit with his hands (the real game character doesn't use hands to climb). Once the animated character reaches the summit, he is blown away by a beautiful sunset amongst the clouds. The camera swiftly pans out to show the stunning sunset with other snowy mountains.

jaeylo @JLvoxelations Great view from up here :o Great view from up here :o https://t.co/WeMdaPlhkw

Reactions from people on the beautiful Minecraft animation created by the player

Soon after the post went live, hundreds of people saw the short animation clip and were blown away by the beauty of the scenery created by the original poster. The post received many likes and comments.

jaeylo @JLvoxelations

Character rig by

Minecraft music remix by Tyso

Minecraft textures by @RobotPantaloons Character rig by @azagwen Minecraft music remix by Tyso instagram.com/tysomade/ everything else by me

jaeylo @JLvoxelations please don't use/reupload without my permission! if you proceed to do so anyways, credit my twitter at least! please don't use/reupload without my permission! if you proceed to do so anyways, credit my twitter at least!

The Minecraft player replied to his tweet and credited all the people who helped him create the animation. This animation wasn't made inside the game. It was made on a blender and nuke, according to the creator.

He also specifically requested people not to reupload or plagiarize the animation on any social media platform. He urged them to ask for permission and give proper credit if they wanted to do so. However, he does not have any watermarks on the animation clip.

Stunning mountains with a sunset (Image via @JLvoxelations Twitter)

Lord3009 @officialord3009 @JLvoxelations Any tips on improving lighting and creating clouds like that without destroying a scenes performance @JLvoxelations Any tips on improving lighting and creating clouds like that without destroying a scenes performance

blue ✌️ @blueyshrenders @JLvoxelations @ChicohAnimation you use blender, right? what’s your lighting workflow? it’s the one thing that ends up me abandoning most renders, it’s so hard for me to get right lolo @JLvoxelations @ChicohAnimation you use blender, right? what’s your lighting workflow? it’s the one thing that ends up me abandoning most renders, it’s so hard for me to get right lolo

Many people asked the animation creator about the technicalities of his workflow while making the video. They discussed how the creator made the animation on blender and how they preserved the overall performance of the video with so much detail to render. The creator also mentioned that he did most of the composition on nuke, a well-known animation software.

Leopard @itisleopard @JLvoxelations Wow this is amazing how much time did it take to make @JLvoxelations Wow this is amazing how much time did it take to make

Craftingmation @craftingmation @JLvoxelations gives me beautiful chills, thats amazin mountain shot @JLvoxelations gives me beautiful chills, thats amazin mountain shot

Some people were blown away by the animation's smoothness and beauty. The overall lighting, character movements and the environment were so perfectly made that people were mesmerized.

Edited by Srijan Sen